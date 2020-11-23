4th and Inches Podcast: Instant Reaction to the Arizona Game

The Washington Huskies won a lopsided contest over Arizona on Saturday night at Husky Stadium, blunting the Wildcats' positive momentum gleaned from a narrow loss to USC.

Jimmy Lake's team squashed any possibility of an upset early by storming out to a 17-0 lead.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Husky defense had given up only 77 total yards before the starters retired to the sideline.

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant provide their instant reactions to the game.