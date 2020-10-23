SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

WATCH: Previewing the Utah Utes on 4th and Inches

Trevor Mueller

The 2019 season was the Utes' most successful campaign since joining the Pac-12 conference. 

Senior quarterback Tyler Huntley emerged as the leader of the offense and Zach Moss cemented himself as one of the greatest running backs in program history. Utah finally had an offense to compliment its dominant defense. 

Heading into the Pac-12 championship game, the Utes looked poised to make their first trip to the Rose Bowl before a disappointing end to the season. 

The current roster has been depleted and Utah will have to find a lot of new players who can be playmakers in a hurry if it wants to take the next step as a perennial contender.

AllUtes/Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Kostecka previews the 2020 Utes program with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lake Suggests He Might Use 3 Quarterbacks if None Stand Out

The Husky coach is taking his time and keeping all options open as he tries to narrow the QB competition and find a starter.

Dan Raley

Huskies will Embrace Saturday Night Lights for Third Scrimmage

Coach Jimmy Lake will send his University of Washington football team through an evening game-like workout to get his players acclimated to the real thing.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Helped Fulfill a Dying Fan's Wish at Cal

A staunch UW supporter was determined to attend the big game in Berkeley even as his life was slipping away. He made it happen.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pawlawski Gave Title-Bound Huskies Their Only Scare

The California quarterback was confident and competitive, but he couldn't prevent a 24-17 UW victory in Berkeley. He wanted a couple more plays.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

WATCH: Peruse Our Photo Album of Former Huskies in Action During NFL Week 6

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin provides a collection of action shots of former Washington Huskies playing in the NFL through week 6.

Kaila Olin

by

AimeeAllen

A Moment with UW Tailback Richard Newton Shows a Player Who Exudes Confidence, Cool

The Husky sophomore running back met with the media for the first time following Thursday's practice session. It went well.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Baker's Exceptional MNF Outing Brings Added Reward — to Him, Maybe UW

Former Husky standout named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his sterling performance against the Cowboys for all the nation to see.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Barry and Bryant Were Too Much to Bear for Cal

The Huskies unleashed their 1-2 combo at running back in a huge game in Berkeley and these guys produced.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

No Down and Out Route, UW Tight End Cade Otton Proposes and Makes the Catch

The Husky football player wouldn't let an uncertain world get in the way of his future. He asked his girlfriend to marry him and she said yes.

Dan Raley

Trying to Decipher the UW Offense: Could It be Run-Oriented to Begin?

With Husky practice under wraps, and the coaches and players vague about the quarterback progress and the offensive style, here's one look at what might happen.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms