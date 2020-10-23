WATCH: Previewing the Utah Utes on 4th and Inches

The 2019 season was the Utes' most successful campaign since joining the Pac-12 conference.

Senior quarterback Tyler Huntley emerged as the leader of the offense and Zach Moss cemented himself as one of the greatest running backs in program history. Utah finally had an offense to compliment its dominant defense.

Heading into the Pac-12 championship game, the Utes looked poised to make their first trip to the Rose Bowl before a disappointing end to the season.

The current roster has been depleted and Utah will have to find a lot of new players who can be playmakers in a hurry if it wants to take the next step as a perennial contender.

AllUtes/Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Kostecka previews the 2020 Utes program with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller.