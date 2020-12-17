4th and Inches Podcast: Another Look at the Huskies' 2021 Football Signees

Husky Maven's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller review the signees for the Washington Huskies early signing period.

The early signing day for the University of Washington football program began on Wednesday morning when running back Caleb Berry sent in his papers from Lufkin, Texas.

He would be the first of 15 who made it official he would play for the Huskies next year.

The biggest name on this list was Kennedy Catholic High quarterback Sam Huard, who is regarded as one of the nation's best recruits in the 2021 class.

Husky Maven's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down the players who signed their UW national letter of intents.