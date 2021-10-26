    • October 26, 2021
    4th and Inches Podcast: Sizing Up Stanford, Always a Problem for UW

    Our analysts Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller preview Saturday's Husky-Cardinal matchup.
    Author:

    The Washington Huskies' season seems to be hanging in the balance. Coach Jimmy Lake'a team hasn't put consecutive halves of efficient football together, outside of a lopsided Arkansas State game.

    The Huskies went scoreless in the first half of the Arizona game, forcing the team to dig deep for a fourth-quarter comeback to avoid losing to the Wildcats, who have now lost a nation-worst 19 consecutive games.

    The Huskies (3-4 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) were fortunate that defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa alertly snagged a screen pass for an interception, preventing the Wildcats from a pushing across a game-clinching score

    The toughest section of the schedule now comes into play. On consecutive weekends, the Huskies face will host Stanford, Oregon and Arizona State, getting the Cardinal on the road and the others at home.

    The matchup with Stanford is consistently one of the toughest on the schedule every year for the UW. The Cardinal withstood a furious comeback last year to beat the Huskies 31-26 and hand them their only loss of the shortened four-game season.

    Stanford (3-4 overall, 2-3 league) has been up and down this season. After handing the Oregon Ducks their only loss, the Cardinal lost to Arizona State and Washington State.

    Stanford was able to beat the Ducks primarily because of its balanced attack. The run game has been a continual problem for the Huskies.

    Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller discuss how Washington might be able to attack this Cardinal team.

