4th and Inches Podcast: Stanford Preview with DiAndre Campbell

Former Husky receiver Diandre Campbell joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant to preview Saturday’s matchup with the Stanford Cardinal.

Fresh off the 24-21 comeback victory over the Utah Utes, the Washington Huskies look to keep the momentum going against the Stanford Cardinal.

Meanwhile, the Cardinal earned their first win of the season by blocking the game-tying PAT against the California Golden Bears.

