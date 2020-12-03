Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

4th and Inches Podcast: Stanford Preview with DiAndre Campbell

Former Husky receiver Diandre Campbell joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant to preview Saturday’s matchup with the Stanford Cardinal.
Author:
Publish date:

Fresh off the 24-21 comeback victory over the Utah Utes, the Washington Huskies look to keep the momentum going against the Stanford Cardinal. 

Meanwhile, the Cardinal earned their first win of the season by blocking the game-tying PAT against the California Golden Bears. 

Former Husky receiver Diandre Campbell joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant to preview Saturday’s matchup with the Stanford Cardinal. 

Josh Grant and Trevor Mueller break down the Stanford-UW game with former Husky DiAndre Campbell.
Football

4th and Inches Podcast: Stanford Preview with DiAndre Campbell

Shane Pahukoa got hurt against Michigan but played on.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: Injury Couldn't Stop Pahukoa from Playing in the Rose Bowl

Mike Hopkins hinted at lineup changes for the Utah game.
Basketball

Expect Lineup Changes When Huskies Open Pac-12 Basketball Play at Utah

Taki Taimani's first name was a nickname he legally made part of his name.
Football

Taki Taimani is an Effective Middle Manager for the Huskies

Henry Bainivalu presents in intimidating image.
Football

Oh, Henry: Bainivalu Fits Right in with O-Line Attitude and Size

Andy Mason does a Rose Bowl interview.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: For Mason, Rose Bowl was 'One of Our Easiest Games'

Kyler Gordon
Football

Gordon Got Demoted Last Season — Instead of Sulking or Leaving, He Went to Work

Quade Green meets with the media virtually after losing to UC-Riverside.
Basketball

Huskies Off to Disturbing Hoop Start, Lose Big to UC-Riverside

The SI99 basketball list has four players from Washington state.
Recruiting

Meet SI All-American's Top 99 Basketball Players