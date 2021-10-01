October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

4th and Inches Podcast: Taking a Closer Look at the Beavers

Hosts Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller preview the Huskies' weekend visit to Oregon State.
Author:

On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies will play their first conference road game since 2019 because of pandemic schedules and past cancellations. 

It won't be an easy trip. The Huskies (2-2 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) will face an inspired Oregon State team (3-1, 1-0) coming off a historic 45-27 triumph over USC in Los Angeles, the Beavers' first in 61 seasons.

For that matter, the UW has been well-tested. After looking like they might run away from California after building a 21-7 lead, the Huskies had to survive a furious Bears comeback and overtime before escaping with a 31-24 victory in Seattle.

Quarterbacks Dylan Morris of the UW and Chance Nolan of OSU have played well in recent weeks and should provide a highly competitive match-up. There is one quibble about Morris, who seemed to bail out of plays at times against Cal and throw the ball away when receivers were open. 

The Beavers have turned the offense over to Nolan after last year's starter, Triston Gebbia, hasn't been able to bounce back from a serious hamstring injury, and Colorado transfer Sam Noyer struggled.  

The OSU offense was able to control the flow of the game against USC with an excellent run attack put on the shoulders of BJ Baylor, who ran for 158 yards on 23 carries.

The much-improved Beaver defense gave up 28 points to the Trojans, but intercepted three balls from Kedon Slovis. 

Vegas odds-makers have OSU favored for the first time in a decade after giving a 2.5-point edge to the home team.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller go in depth to break down the Beaver team and find ways where Washington can leave Corvallis with a victory. 

osu preview
Football

4th and Inches Podcast: Taking a Closer Look at the Beavers

10 seconds ago
John Donovan discusses his decision to coach from the stadium booth rather than the sideline.
Football

The Story Behind John Donovan and the Husky Coaches' Booth

2 hours ago
Devin Culp stepped in for Cade Otton against Cal.
Football

Culp Takes Big Gulp, Has to be Another Otton for the Huskies

4 hours ago
The Huskies take the field to play Oregon State in 2020.
Football

6 Most Memorable OSU-UW Football Games

6 hours ago
Chase Farrell has an offer from the UW.
Football

Huskies Offer Farrell, Class of 2024 Speedster from Oaks Christian

22 hours ago
week 5_Trim
Football

Kaila Olin, Mike Martin, and Trevor Mueller take a close look at each match-up.

Sep 30, 2021
Jimmy Lake is following the Mariners' playoff push with great interest.
Football

Lake's Following Mariners' Playoff Push with Great Interest

Sep 30, 2021
Faatui Tuitele, at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, is a big man.
Football

Huskies Need Big Push Up Front and Tuitele Is the Guy Who Might Supply It

Sep 30, 2021