4th and Inches Podcast: Taking a Closer Look at the Beavers

On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies will play their first conference road game since 2019 because of pandemic schedules and past cancellations.

It won't be an easy trip. The Huskies (2-2 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) will face an inspired Oregon State team (3-1, 1-0) coming off a historic 45-27 triumph over USC in Los Angeles, the Beavers' first in 61 seasons.

For that matter, the UW has been well-tested. After looking like they might run away from California after building a 21-7 lead, the Huskies had to survive a furious Bears comeback and overtime before escaping with a 31-24 victory in Seattle.

Quarterbacks Dylan Morris of the UW and Chance Nolan of OSU have played well in recent weeks and should provide a highly competitive match-up. There is one quibble about Morris, who seemed to bail out of plays at times against Cal and throw the ball away when receivers were open.

The Beavers have turned the offense over to Nolan after last year's starter, Triston Gebbia, hasn't been able to bounce back from a serious hamstring injury, and Colorado transfer Sam Noyer struggled.

The OSU offense was able to control the flow of the game against USC with an excellent run attack put on the shoulders of BJ Baylor, who ran for 158 yards on 23 carries.

The much-improved Beaver defense gave up 28 points to the Trojans, but intercepted three balls from Kedon Slovis.

Vegas odds-makers have OSU favored for the first time in a decade after giving a 2.5-point edge to the home team.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller go in depth to break down the Beaver team and find ways where Washington can leave Corvallis with a victory.