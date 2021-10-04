October 4, 2021
4th and Inches Podcast: Taking Another Look at the Oregon State Loss

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller review the UW's 27-24 setback.
Author:

The Washington Huskies not only lost their first conference road game in two years, they fell to the Oregon State Beavers for the first time in a decade.

The Huskies failed to convert a fourth-and-1 situation from their 46- yard line late in 4th quarter, setting up the Beavers with excellent field position for a game-winning field goal on the final play to beat the visitors 27-24.

The UW had its chances throughout the game but continual struggles from the offensive side once again did not give the Husky defense much room for error. 

Quarterback Dylan Morris overall was not effective throwing ball, totaling just 142 yards, with 44 coming on one play for a touchdown on the first drive.

A bright spot was the effectiveness of the running game led by Sean McGrew, who rushed for 104 yards and a pair of scores and was effective in the Wildcat formation. 

Fellow tailback Kamari Pleasant pitched in 84 on the ground and 30 more through the air, including an 18-yard reception on a third-and-18 play.

The Huskies (2-3 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) head into the bye week with many questions surrounding the offense before facing UCLA at home on October 16.

Offensive coordinator John Donovan was vague when asked by reporters about possible changes after an anemic start to the season and inconsistent attack thereafter.

Approaching the regular seasons' halfway mark with a sub-.500 record, Washington will need improvement to maintain bowl eligibility.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down the Oregon State loss and where Washington goes from here. 

