9 Huskies Who Need Sophomore Bump Not Slump

Every time a University of Washington football player makes a transfer portal announcement, you have to wonder did he voluntarily move on or was he told by Kalen DeBoer's staff his chances of playing in Montlake weren't promising?

Three Texas running backs come to mind who likely fit the latter category.

As the Huskies settle into Ron McKeefery's overly demanding winter conditioning program, we've singled out sophomores on scholarships who were recruited by someone else and no doubt are trying to prove to DeBoer and Company that they belong and someday will be big contributors.

Some haven't appeared in a Husky football game yet, others just a handful, with linemen generally given more time for development because of the more physical demands on their positions. Some are dealing with injuries that have slowed their progress. Yet others came to the UW as projects and it's not entirely clear how well they're grasping big-time football.

SOPHOMORE CROSSROADS 9 players still with a lot to prove in the UW football program. 9 Gallery 9 Images

That said, here are nine UW players in this separate orbit, different from the other veterans, and likely in need aof breakthrough over the next 12 months to solidify their places in Montlake, listed alphabetically:

Siaosi Finau

A 6-foot-3, 271-pound defensive tackle, Finau rates as one of the Husky projects. He wasn't heavily recruited. His senior season at suburban Renton High School was canceled because of the pandemic. His weight has greatly fluctuated since he came to the UW, topping out at 315 pounds. After redshirting in 2021, Finau appeared in three games this past season, all one-sided outcomes.

Maurice Heims

Also a project, this German import and 6-foot-5, 261-pound edge rusher seems to have advanced more than anyone else in this group. DeBoer's staff used him in seven games this past season, including the Alamo Bowl, He came up with 2 tackles for loss and a sack. He initially arrived from Europe to play California high school football and was forced to compete at the junior-varsity level as a junior and had his senior season canceled by the COVID crisis.

Gaard Memmelaar

The Idaho native is one of those players who's been in long-term development, waiting for older guys such as Jaxson Kirkland and Henry Bainivalu to graduate, which they have. Entering his fourth season in the program, the 6-foot-4, 304-pound Memmelaar has played in just four UW games, all mop-up roles this past season. The Huskies likely will count on him more this fall.

Myles Murao

He was one of the big names in the 2020 recruiting class, an offensive guard from SoCal powerhouse high school Mater Dei. Yet he's been injured most of his time at the UW, often sporting heavy knee braces. The thickly built 6-foot-3, 319-pound lineman has played in just four games, all blowouts this past season, as he's tried to show he's healthy. It's unclear how much power or athleticism he's lost from his physical setbacks.

Vince Nunley

He was ready for a breakthrough when last season began. The 6-foot-1, 188 pound safety made his UW career debut in the 2022 opener against Kent State. Yet he was lost for the season with an injury. Co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said he had expected a big season from Nunley and him to be the team's third or fourth safety.

Samuel Peacock

Originally pledged to Oregon State, the Huskies got him to flip his commitment. Three seasons later, he's appeared only in a pair of 2022 mop-up games. The Gig Harbor, Washington, product is clearly in development. He has a 6-foot-6, 279-pound frame that seems a little on the slight side, especially for a tackle. He probably needs another 10-20 pounds to make a move on the depth chart.

Owen Prentice

Compared to everyone doing offensive-line drills, Prentice looks compact when he's out there. He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds. The Seattle native has gone through a pair of UW seasons without playing in any games. At the Alamo Bowl, he worked with other centers, but likely ranks third or fourth on the depth chart. Likewise, he probably needs to make something happen soon.

Jabez Tinae

The wide receiver remains a mystery player, arriving with Kennedy Catholic High School credentials of 189 catches for 4,030 yards and 43 touchdowns, yet appearing in just one game in two seasons. He was in street clothes for the Alamo Bowl. It's not clear if he's been dealing with nagging injuries or unable to make the jump to Pac-12 football, or both. Former Kennedy Catholic teammates in fellow receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. and quarterback Sam Huard recently left the Husky program and it's unclear if that affects him.

Robert Wyrsch

Still a relative newcomer to the game, Wyrsch played only one season of California high school football before his senior campaign was canceled by the pandemic. He appeared in games at tight end, offensive line and defensive line way back in 2019. At the UW, he's a 6-foot-7, 291-pounder who has not drawn any game-day snaps through two seasons. With his limited football background, he might be the biggest project of them all.

