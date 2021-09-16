A Husky Maven Look at Week 3 for Pac-12 Football

We come off a Pac-12 football week in which USC fired Clay Helton as coach, Oregon went into Ohio State and won impressively and the University of Washington football team fell to 0-2 for the first time in 13 seasons.

Whew.

If that's any indication of what the conference will provide each week, hang onto your stadium seat cushions.

The Trojans are feverishly looking for a new coach after losing to Stanford 42-28, Oregon is basking in the limelight as one of the nation's premier teams after its 35-28 victory in Columbus, Ohio, and, as for the Huskies, well, their fan base is not happy at all with the way things are going following losses to Montana and Michigan.

Add to that Colorado hanging tough with No. 5 Texas A&M before losing 10-7 to the SEC team and Utah losing its cross-state match-up with BYU.

Things aren't dull in the Pac-12, by any means.

Back to the Huskies. Jimmy Lake's team has not only lost, it has been unable to score so far this season, mustering just 17 points in those two games. The UW faces an Arkansas State team that has no problem putting up points, losing 55-50 to Memphis last weekend and scoring 90 in two outings.

Another loss and more offensive sputtering, and the Huskies could find themselves considering coaching options similar to USC. Maybe not the head coach, but things could change rapidly. For now, the Huskies have a chance to straighten things out at home.

Kaila Olin, Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller of Husky Maven preview all of the conference games in the podcast. Listen in.