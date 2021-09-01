September 1, 2021
4th and Inches Podcast: A Husky Position Preview

Husky Maven hosts Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller discuss UW personnel for the fast-approaching season.
The wraps come off the University of Washington football team, which opens the season against Montana at Husky Stadium on Saturday and plays in front of fans for the first time in 21 months in a pandemic world. 

Husky Maven hosts Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller sit for a podcast (found below) and discuss the UW depth at each position and project who will see the lion's share of snaps this fall. 

Once quarterback Dylan Morris was announced as the starter early in fall camp, Grant took this to mean that the coaching staff is ready to win now with an aggressive passing attack. Morris, still only a redshirt freshman, will play in front of Husky fans for the first time.

"Once Jimmy Lake named Morris as the starter, that means the handcuffs should come off to allow him to make plays early in games," Grant said after watching conservative Morris play last fall. "If the coaching staff was planning on bringing Morris along slowly, it might as well go with [Sam] Huard, who has a high ceiling." 

Another group that could be vastly improved from 2020 is the Washington defensive line. 

"Losing key players to the draft was inevitable when the Pac-12 announced it was moving the season, but what hurt the run defense was the injury to Tuli Letuligasenoa," Mueller said of the sophomore DT. "Due to the injury, players who were relied on to play a majority of the snaps were rotational guys at best in their development. With Tuli back, the line should be a strength once again for this program."

Listen to the podcast here to get information on the rest of the position-group breakdowns and the predictions on where the Huskies will finish the 2021 season. 

