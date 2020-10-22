WATCH: Peruse Our Photo Album of Former Huskies in Action During NFL Week 6

Another week of the NFL brings us yet another week closer to the Washington Huskies kicking off their college season against California in fewer than three weeks. To fill in the gap, we show former Washington football players in action who are making themselves noticeable at the highest level.

From the emerging Myles Gaskin for the Miami Dolphins to lockdown defensive backs such as Byron Murphy to the big boys holding their own on the line, Husky football has been extremely photogenic at the next level.

There are still some former UW players out with injury -- remember that guy named Hunter Bryant -- and others not getting a shot at playing time yet and yet even some who have been camera shy (no images available).

Take a look at the video, which shows these one-time Huskies in action at the game's highest level.