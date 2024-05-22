After Career Day Against Boise State, Banks Joins Broncos
Boise State didn't have to look far to know that cornerback Davon Banks would be a good roster fit at the Mountain West school.
The Broncos just needed to rewind the game video of their season opener against the University of Washington nine months ago and watch this opportunistic defensive back have a spectacular career day against them by breaking up four passes in the Huskies' 56-19 victory in Seattle.
On Wednesday, the 5-foot-11, 184-pound Banks from San Jacinto, California, evealed he will transfer to Boise State with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 14 career games for the Huskies, starting against Stanford and California in 2022, and finished with 22 tackles, 6 PBUs and an interception at Arizona State.
Banks entered the transfer portal midway through UW spring football practice in April apparently in search of more playing time -- if not just better luck.
He often was on the verge of moving up in the Husky secondary only to suffer upper-body injuries that abruptly ended his 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Two years ago, he appeared in eight games for Kalen DeBoer's coaching before dislocating his shoulder while making a tackle against Oregon State and missing the rest of the schedule.
Last season, Banks lasted just two games against Boise State and Tulsa before going down against the Golden Hurricane with another season-curtailing injury. He unfortunately missed nearly all of the Huskies' run to the CFP national championship game.
This spring, he appeared relatively healthy for Jedd Fisch's new Husky coaching staff and came up with a pair of interceptions in one practice, but he seemed to be bogged down in the rotation, often coming out with the third set of corners for scrimmage plays.
Emerging from the high school ranks, Banks was dealing with injuries and the COVID pandemic, and planning on playing for Cerritos Junior College in Southern California, when Jimmy Lake's staff signed him late and brought him to Seattle. Now it's on to Idaho.
