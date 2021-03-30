Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

After Short Season, No Combine, Dozen Former Huskies Turn to Tuesday UW Pro Day

Tightly restricted event will enable players an opportunity to to draw NFL interest.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

With far fewer opportunities to show what they can do, a dozen former University of Washington football players will participate in a Husky Pro Day on Tuesday in the Dempsey Center that will be as important as any NFL football audition held on campus.

The NFL combine, normally held in Indianapolis in February, was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Huskies played just four football games and had three others cancelled at the end of 2020, again because of virus outbreaks.

For a lot of guys, this might be their only hope to catch the eye of NFL scouts and move to the next level as they get timed, measured and ogled. 

Players who will take part in a variety of drills are 2019 All-Pac-12 defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, 2019 second-team All-Pac-12 outside linebacker Joe Tryon and two-time first-team All-Pac-12 defensive back Elijah Molden, with each considered a high-round draft possibility.

Onwuzurike and Tryon, of course, each opted out of the past season, preferring to prepare for the draft rather than risk their health in what they assumed all along would be a short conference season.

They haven't played in a football game for 15 months, since the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State, and need to show they're physically fit and still adept in football technique.

Others who will join them in the morning workouts are cornerback Keith Taylor, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and quarterback Kevin Thomson.

The former Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, Thomson joined the UW as a grad transfer from Sacramento State, made a strong push for the starting job, got injured right before the opener and never played for the Huskies.

From the 2019 team, wide receivers Andre Baccellia and Chico McClatcher, defensive back Dustin Bush and linebacker Brandon Wellington will join the others, as well 2018 safety JoJo McIntosh and tight end DeShon Williams.  

The pro day activities will be heavily restricted because of virus concerns, limiting the number of media members to NFL Films and selected others who can enter the facility and permitting only Zoom interviews later rather than in-person question-and-answer sessions. No fans will be allowed inside.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Kevin Thomson goes through UW Senior Day festivities, though he never played for the Huskies.
Football

After Short Season, No Combine, Dozen Former Huskies Turn to Tuesday UW Pro Day

Ishaan Daniels Carry
Recruiting

Bellevue High Back Goes from Ball Boy to Budda Baker Believer

Danny Shelton signed with the Giants.
Husky Legends

Shelton Heads to Land of the Giants, Signs with New York

Mike Hopkins and Andy Enfield exchange greetings.
Basketball

Enfield, Hopkins Once Were Finalists for USC Job; Look at Them Now

Sav'ell Smalls looks ready to play at Husky Stadium.
Football

With Spring Football Not Far Off, Here's Huskies' 20-20 Vision

Joel Dahmen won his first PGA Tour event.
Husky Legends

Dahmen Joins Pan, Taylor as UW's First-Time Tour Winners

58B486FB-77F0-4EC7-B0F5-4B87ABBE0D6E
Recruiting

A Conversation with Texas DL from Class of 2023 with UW Offer

Sep 1, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) in action during the game against the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

SI All-American Breaks Down Oklahoma Transfer's Game