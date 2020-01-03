HuskyMaven
In a Rush: Ahmed 3rd UW Underclassman to Declare for NFL Draft

Dan Raley

Salvon Ahmed, Washington's starting running back and a 1,020-yard, 11-touchdown rusher, announced on Friday that he will bypass his senior season and make himself available for early NFL draft entry.

Ahmed is the third Huskies underclassman to choose this route since the Apple Cup, joining quarterback Jason Eason and tight end Hunter Bryant.

"I want to thank Salvon for all of the hard work he has put in, both on and off the field," Huskies coach Jimmy Lake said. "He was a great example of what Husky Football is all about, and I'm sure that he'll have plenty of success in the future."

While the decisions of Eason and Bryant weren't totally unexpected -- with the quarterback possessing great arm strength and the receiver earning All-Pac-12 and AP All-America second-team recognition -- Ahmed's choice is a little more dubious.

Ahmed looked to be in a real battle with sophomore Richard Newton, a physical runner, just to retain his first-team role. While a noted sprinter, the Juanita High School product hadn't shown himself highly proficient in picking holes and running inside the tackles, which will be demanded of him in the pros.

Still, there was no questioning Ahmed's speed. He broke an 89-yard touchdown run against USC, and a 60-yarder against Oregon State.

Replacing the graduated Myles Gaskin as the lead back this past season, Ahmed turned in four 100-yard rushing games. He was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention. He finished his career with 2,016 yards on the ground, 21 TDs and 50 receptions.

Without him, the Huskies will turn more to Newton, senior Sean McGrew and incoming freshman Sam Adams II.

