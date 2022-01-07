Amid All the UW Departures, McMillan Says He's Not Leaving

Jalen McMillan watched his position coach and a couple of teammates turn up at opposing Pac-12 schools. He no doubt heard people speculate about what he was going to do, expecting the worst.

On Thursday, the University of Washington wide receiver put all the uncertainty to rest, quelling some of the growing angst in the fan base, with a social-media post that emphatically said he's not going anywhere.

"This team means so much to me," McMillan said on Twitter. "We really are a group of brothers. The adversity we have faced is only a stepping stone in our success as a whole and as individuals. I meant what I said on June 25th, 2019. And I'm going to stand on that. I'm excited about this team, offense, and Coach DeBoer. Let's ride."

McMillan, as much as anyone, should know what the UW is getting in former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer and his spread offense that favors wide receivers.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore hails from Fresno, where that Mountain West school recruited him.

By confirming his return, McMillan will come back as an 11-game starter and the Huskies' second-leading receiver with 39 catches for 470 yards and 3 scores. He trailed only fellow sophomore Rome Odunze by 2 catches.

Included in his offensive output last season was a game-winning 20-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Dylan Morris with 21 seconds left to beat Stanford 20-13.

McMillan's pronouncement comes as wide-receiver teammates Terrell Bynum and Sawyer Raccanelli announced they will play for USC and Montana, respectively, amid reports that incoming pass-catcher Germie Bernard has asked for and received his scholarship release.

