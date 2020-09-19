Big Picture: Analyzing UW QB Recruiting, Scholarship Distribution

Jake Browning won the University of Washington's starting quarterback job as a freshman in 2015 for the Huskies, leaving little room for controversy surrounding the position.

After a record-breaking four years of Browning and another season with Jacob Eason, the Georgia transfer, the Huskies find themselves with a real quarterback battle for the approaching season.

Tale of the tape:

2018 Jacob Sirmon, 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

2019 Dylan Morris, 6-1, 193

2020 Ethan Garbers, 6-3, 193

2020 Kevin Thomson, 6-2, 200, transfer

2020 Jaden Sheffey, 6-0, 180, walk-on

2021 Sam Huard, 6-2, 175

Coming into the season, Jimmy Lake and John Donovan will select the best person who fits the new attacking system coming to Montlake. Each quarterback listed has a different skill set that he brings to the program. This list has talent, but little Division 1 experience.

Here is a list of the projected end of each players eligibility:

2020 Kevin Thomson

2022: Jacob Sirmon

2023: Jaden Sheffey

2024: Dylan Morris

2024: Ethan Garbers

2025: Sam Huard

The position of quarterback is different from others because there isn’t a rotation. The coaching staff will put the best quarterback on the field, but it isn’t as simple as simply going with the most talented. The player who wins the job must fit the offensive system and scheme designed by the coaches.

In 2021, when Sam Huard steps onto campus, more questions will need to be answered. Huard possesses elite talent that will force all signal-callers to raise their game. But for the upcoming season, the job is wide open.

Projected Depth Chart:

Starter: Jacob Sirmon

Backup: Kevin Thomson

3rd: Ethan Garbers, Dylan Morris

Potential Breakout: Ethan Garbers

Garbers exceeded expectations at every camp and every level he has competed. As he learns the speed of the game and how to attack D-1 defenders, he could push for the starting job. If he doesn’t win the job, he will most likely redshirt unless injury creates a new competition.

QB Recruiting 2022 and beyond.

For 2021, the Huskies put out one scholarship offer ... and needed to send out only one — to Huard. For the next recruiting cycle, the Huskies have offered three QBs, including two from Texas. With Huard looking like a multi-year starter, elite signal-callers may be looking at other schools for a more immediate opportunity to play.

However, beyond 2022 the arm talent in the Evergreen State should again be high-level with dual-threat Gabarri Johnson in 2023 and, waiting in the wings at Kennedy Catholic, 6-foot-6 freshman Cole Welliver, who is showing plenty of promise. The Huskies have yet to offer either Johnson or Welliver.

Final Thought

The Huskies are in a very good position with depth at the QB position. Given the playmakers at other skill positions and the abundance of big bodies, Washington's offense should be able to take a step forward next season and maintain a high level in the coming years and the foreseeable future.