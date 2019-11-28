Apple Cup Coverage: Playing It Forward: UW/WSU's Band of Sisters and Brothers

Thanksgiving evening in 2018 was like any other normal travel day for either UW or WSU’s marching bands. Six busses would weave through the Cascade Mountains as they made their way to the other team’s stadium. On I-90, just outside of George, Washington one of the busses hit a patch of ice, flipped onto its side. 39 band members were injured and taken to 4 regional hospitals with the other band members spread around 3 hotels.

When the screen of Washington State University’s Band Director, Troy Bennefield’s phone lit up he began to read the stories and texts of an accident involving one of the University of Washington’s Marching Band busses. Without hesitation he reached out to his Washington counterpart, Dr. McDavid, and asked what he could do to help.

He had no idea what needs the band may have had but he wasn’t going to let the moment be bigger than him and his band. He only knew that Washington’s band was on their way to the Apple Cup where the stakes could hardly be higher for both football teams.

It pitted number 8 Washington State against number 16 Washington. The winner would win the Pac 12 North title and go to the conference championship game a week later. With a win, the Cougars had an outside shot at the College Football Playoffs, while the Huskies had their sights set on returning to the Rose Bowl for the first time in a generation.

The winner would also hold bragging rights for the next 365 days...but none of that mattered. The bands weren’t rivals they were colleagues and they all spoke the same language: Music. But music is not just a common language it is also therapy for the giver and recipient.

The same can be said for kindness.

While the game was always contentious at tailgate parties, on the field and in the stands during the game there’s always been a brother and sisterhood among bands. So the WSU band responded with what they do best: Play.

With this high-stakes game being a sellout and more demand for tickets than they had seats. But the university wouldn’t be a sell-out. They could have easily sold the seats where the band would sit instead they chose to honor the Washington band.

They cordoned off the band’s seats and the WSU band would play the Washington fight song: “Bow Down to Washington”.

In his 6 years at the helm, Bennefield says that he had heard the song plenty. “It’s not a good sign to hear the opponent’s fight song played a lot during the game,” he said. “It means that your team isn’t doing well in the game”

But that was the greater point to all of this...football is just a game. Bennefield and his band chose to take the high road. “Everybody knew that it was the right thing to do,” he said. “There was no hesitation at all.”

No hesitation to play the other school’s fight song on a day where Crimson and Gray are at odds with Purple and Gold. A day that it’s okay to hate for a few hours. On a day of divided houses it took a band of brothers and sisters to be the change they wanted to see in the world.

Bennefield asked Dr. McDavid for sheet music to be emailed to him, then he printed it, then distributed to the groups...all with the midnight hour close at hand.

Cedarcrest High School (Duvall) and WSU percussionist, Nick Theriault, says that game day routine is; band rehearsal starts 6 hours before kickoff and the drumline meets up to 8 hours before. However, given the situation he and his band mates took ownership of playing the Husky fight song and started practicing their own parts.

Theriault says that he had traveled with many Washington band members and counted them as friends rather than rivals. “We were going to play for them from our hearts,” he said.

He wanted to honor his friends by being ready when the band played together at rehearsal. In fact, Theriault says the percussionists weren’t the only ones there early. “Every band member took ownership of their own part,” he remembers. “We had to nail it,” he said.

Given the contentiousness of the UW/WSU annual grudge match, one might expect a bit of rivalry-based hesitation but Bennefield knew he had a band of professionals.

Theriault says that the band accepted the challenge of learning a new piece on short order because they understood what it would mean to them if the positions were reversed.

In the pregame performance, as the bitterly cold precipitation dumped down on Theriault and his band mates, the Cougar Marching Band turned toward the UW band’s section and the Husky fans to play the UW fight song. By the time Martin Stadium’s Public Address Announcer, Glenn Johnson’s words, “in the spirit of sportsmanship” rained down on the sellout crowd WSU’s band had the UW’s fight song down.

Despite it being their chief rival’s fight song they turned and faced the swath of empty seats where the Washington band would normally sit and belted out “Bow Down to Washington”. Theriault said that “at that moment we were representing the University of Washington and we wanted to do it in a good light.”

That light shined not just across Cascade Mountains and around the state of Washington but across the nation and around the globe. Even though they had no intention of their act of kindness going viral, their story was picked up by many national and international news organizations. They heard of the story being told across Europe, down under in Australia and New Zealand.

Their intention was to honor the band community at large as well as play a tribute to their friends. The international recognition has made the WSU community proud.

University of Washington band member Shanna Hauser began playing music in the 3rd grade. She said, “I’ve been in concert bands since 6th grade and marching bands since the 9th grade,” She is passionate about band, “so it was hard watching them play our fight song.” She is eternally grateful for the demonstration of sportsmanship and goodwill.

“Marching bands are a community,” she said. “We got thoughts and wishes from other marching bands across the country.”

But the one from the Washington State Cougars Marching Band meant the most and she would like to say “Thanks!” to them all one day. She, and her band mates will have that opportunity Friday afternoon at Husky Stadium.