Apple Cup Post Game Coverage: Instant Reaction

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction

On Washington State's first drive of the game quarterback Anthony Gordon was 9 for 10 including hitting his first eight passes as he drove the Cougar offense 81-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead.  It was an impressive 13-play drive that ate up nearly 6 minutes of the game clock and quieted Husky Stadium.   

On the first play of Washington's first drive Jacob Eason sacked for a 5-yard loss.  An already quiet home crowd was now holding their breath.  Eason's next two passes were an incompletion to Jordan Chin and a 4-yard reception to Terrell Bynum.  A 3-and-out and it looked like two offenses were going in opposite directions.    

The quarter ended with the cross-state rivals tied at 7. In the second quarter the Washington defense began to make Gordon uncomfortable.  The variety of blitzes began to payoff when the and coverage resulted in an intentional grounding call… in affect the game was over.  WSU regained the lead 10-7 on a 28-yard field goal.   

The Huskies scored TDs on their next 3 drives while Gordon was on the run the rest of the game.  He was harassed into numerous dump-offs for short gains, 2 interceptions and was sacked 5 times.  He looked less than ordinary in taking 5 sacks while throwing no touchdowns.  Save for the first drive by WSU this was the Washington's defense's most complete game of the season.  

What We Saw 

A final score that was reflective of the previous 6 Apple Cups.   

Anthony Gordon was taken to the ground repeatedly in the first half.  He was uncomfortable in the pocket the rest of the game.  

Jacob Eason out-perform Anthony Gordon and Salvon Ahmed out-perform Max Borgi. 

Gordon threw 62 passes and completed 48 but none resulted in a touchdown.  

Key Stats  

Jacob Eason had as many rushing TDs as Borgi and two more TD passes than Gordon 

Borgi had as many tackles as he had rushing touchdowns 1 

The WSU offensive line entered the Apple Cup giving up only 13 sacks including only 9 times in the last 7 games. Ryan Bowman, Joe Tryon, and Edefuan Ulofoshio added 5 more to that total.  

Turning Point 

Gordon moved the Cougars to the Washington three yard line.  On 3rd and 3 Ulofoshio got to Gordon forcing an intentional grounding.  Blake Mazza chipped in a 28-yard field goal.  But Ulofoshio showed that the Dawgs could get to Gordon and Mike Leach's Air Raid offense was grounded again on Black Friday.  

Where Do They Go From Here 

The Huskies regular season is over.  They finish 7-5 and will wait to find out what bowl game they will play in after the Pac 12 Championship Game.  

 

