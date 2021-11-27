Apple Cup Noticeably More Festive Before Kickoff, Huard to Start

All it took was an Apple Cup to bring Husky Stadium alive again after several weekends of low game-day turnouts.

The parking-lot and dockside tailgaters were out in much bigger numbers and more festive than in previous weeks.

Unlike the Oregon rivalry game, which had some fan crossover, there were a lot of shared pregame festivities for Washington and Washington State followers.

Hot topics of discussion were who might be the next Husky and Cougars coaches, replacing the fired Jimmy Lake and Nick Rolovich, and whether or not true freshman Sam Huard might make his first start.

Don Dow, 1982 Rose Bowl tackle, was boating tailgater. Dan Raley

Twenty minutes before kickoff, Huard was announced by the public-address announcer as the starter, sending a roar through Husky Stadium.

Normal starter Dylan Morris and Huard were side by side as they went through pregame warmups, alternately lobbing balls to wide receivers streaking up the left sideline and into the end zone.

The Cougars came out and were dressed all in white helmets, jerseys and pants.

Shane Pahukoa, safety on the 1991 national championship team, took part in pregame festivities. Dan Raley

While the weather is on the chilly side, there's only been a light mist rather than continual downpour as there was for the Arizona State and Oregon games. Of course, the afternoon was still young.

Among the players who won't play is edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who just walked out in street clothes. The sophomore was injured against Arizona State and missed last week's Colorado game with an unspecified injury.

Lynn Madsen, 1982 Rose Bowl defensive tackle, took the Husky docks before the game. Dan Raley

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven