Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Around and Around He Goes, and ex-UW assistant Keith Heyward Lands at Cal

The former Husky defensive-backs coach joins his fifth Pac-12 football program.
Author:
Publish date:

Keith Heyward, who didn't stay long in Seattle, is on the move again.

On Monday, the well-traveled and always animated assistant football coach announced via Twitter on Monday that he was leaving as Oregon co-defensive coordinator and it was later determined he would take a similar post at California.

Heyward seemingly is trying to work his way through every Pac-12 member school.

That's five down, seven to go.

It's sort of like Kevin Bacon's "Six Degrees of Separation," where the actor surmises that everyone on the planet is supposedly connected to all others by six people or less.

Heyward always has been popular with his players wherever he goes, practically leaping out of his shoes every game day, as the accompanying photo shows.

For those of who've lost track of his wide-ranging career path, Heyward joined Steve Sarkisian's Husky coaching staff in 2012 as the defensive-backs coach once many of the defensive assistants were purged following an embarrassing 67-56 defeat to Baylor in the Alamo Bowl.

Heyward stayed at the UW for two seasons before joining Sarkisian's sudden exodus to USC, as one of three assistants to leave immediately before the Huskies played and beat BYU 31-16 in the 2013 Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco. 

A former Oregon State cornerback, Heyward previously coached twice at his alma mater, in 2005-06 and in 2008-11. 

He lasted just two seasons at USC because Sarkisian got fired at midseason in 2015 once his alcoholism, much later acknowledged, began to affect his job.

Heyward spent the 2016 season away from the conference, serving as a defensive-backs coach at Louisville, but he was never far from the Pac-12.

He worked hand in hand with assistant secondary coach Cort Dennison, a former Husky linebacker. Dennison is now Louisville's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Heyward departed the South to coach four seasons Oregon, where he was co-defensive coordinator.

The Ducks, however, recently hired Tim DeRuyter from Cal to be their main defensive coordinator. With Heyward's responsibilities probably lessening and his upward mobility squelched, he left — in what could be perceived as a straight-up trade for DeRuyter.

Heyward now joins the staff of Justin Wilcox, someone he worked for at the UW and USC. 

Six degrees of separation.

Defending against six coming over the top.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Keith Heyward, once he comes down, will move from Oregon to Cal.
Football

Around and Around He Goes, and ex-UW assistant Keith Heyward Lands at Cal

Ben Davidson was the first Husky to appear in a Super Bowl.
Husky Legends

Beginning with Big Ben, Huskies Who Have Gone to the Super Bowl

Jamal Bey drives to the basket against Utah.
Basketball

Noah Dickerson Podcast: Former Husky Breaks Down Sweep of Utah, Colorado

Jamal Bey is the Pac-12 Player of the Week.
Basketball

Bey Earns Pac-12 Player of the Week Honors — First UW Recipient in Nearly 2 Years

Leif Johnson gets up the field against Pacific.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: Title Team Affects How Johnson Hires People, Watches Huskies

Vita Vea is headed to the Super Bowl.
Husky Legends

Ex-Huskies Vea, Mickens All Set to Play in Historic Super Bowl

Jamal Bey drives to the basket against Utah.
Basketball

Bey has Breakout Game for Huskies, Scores 28 in Win over Utah

Jeff Choate has a pensive moment coaching against WSU in Pullman.
Football

Former Husky Assistant Jeff Choate Fills Out Texas Staff