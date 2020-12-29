As It Stands, Huskies to Return 20 of 22 Starters in 2021

The only holes are in the secondary where seniors Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor have vacated spots.

Putting together the next University of Washington football lineup is a lot like buying a new car.

The Huskies want to order it with all of the extras included.

OK, they'll pass on the heated rear-view mirrors, but throw in everything else.

Outside of exiting senior defensive backs Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor, both turning their attention to the NFL draft, the remainder of the UW starting lineup used in the final outing against Stanford is coming back for the 2021 season.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, that's 20 of 22 first-teamers.

Ninety percent of the firepower.

Senior center Luke Wattenberg started this movement by announcing he would use a sixth season made available to him because of the pandemic and become a five-year starter.

Junior offensive left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, will come back as a fourth-year starter.

So will junior tight end Cade Otton, another first-team All-Pac-12 pick.

Sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui has just four starts to his name, but they're four of the most productive performances on the roster. They landed him first-team All-Pac-12 and third-team Associated Press All-American recognition. He could stand to fill out his football resume just a little more.

Then there's senior running back Sean McGrew, who will exercise his option to likewise use a sixth UW season.

Of course, there are former Husky starters who still could add their names to this college football fraternity rush party.

Senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman, senior defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and senior running back Kamari Pleasant, all starters at some point earlier in the short schedule, haven't declared what they'll do with the freebie season dangled in front of them by the NCAA.

For Bronson, his return would grant him a seventh college football season after beginning his career at Temple; for Bowman and Pleasant, it would be sixth years for each of them.

For now, the Huskies need only a new safety and cornerback to replace the definitely departing Molden and Taylor, respectively, and fill in the lineup.

Of course, junior Alex Cook started three games at free safety before Molden moved over from nickel back and replaced him in the lineup for the Stanford game, so the Huskies don't have to look far for a first-teamer there.

There's a long line of young and versatile defensive backs forming, with everyone pushing and shoving, to take Taylor's spot or whatever else opens up in the secondary. This overly competitive group includes the likes of freshmen Jacobe Covington and Makelle Esteen, redshirt freshman Kamren Fabiculanan and sophomores Dominique Hampton, Julius Irvin and Cam Williams.

Remember that Williams was a seven-game strong safety starter as a true freshman in 2019 who backed up fellow sophomore Asa Turner this season.

Wide receiver counts five starters returning to vie for the UW three slots, with freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan opening against Stanford in place of sophomore Puka Nacua and junior Terrell Bynum. The older guys started three times each and sat out the Cardinal game, presumably for COVID-19 reasons. Junior Ty Jones was the only Husky wideout who started all four games.

The offensive line welcomes back all five starters who opened each of the four games without interruption. Collectively, they have 79 career starts: Wattenberg 36, Kirkland 29, Henry Bainivalu 6, Victor Curne 4 and Ulumoo Ale 4. Again, they form the largest O-line in Husky history, averaging 6-foot-6 and 324 pounds per player.

If Bronson and Bowman return to compete for spots across the UW's four-man defensive front, the Huskies will have seven players who have drawn starting assignments, not counting sophomore outside linebacker Laiatu Latu, who was penciled in as a first-teamer but missed the short season with an injury.

With all of those experienced bodies available, the Huskies still need a couple of them to step up and better shut down the run, which was the most noticeable team weakness this past season.

At inside linebacker, sophomores Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon return as starters, counting 7 and 4 first-team assignments in their portfolios. Their backups naturally could use some seasoning, though.

Of course, the UW has to come up with another scholarship quarterback or two with sophomore Jacob Sirmon transferring to Central Michigan, freshman Ethan Garbers putting his name in the portal and graduate transfer Kevin Thomson choosing to pursue a pro football career. Only redshirt freshman starter Dylan Morris holds down a roster slot.

Incoming 5-star quarterback Sam Huard, of course, is a big reason some or all of those otherguys left.

No matter how the players are shuffled, the Huskies will field a deep and experienced lineup when they host Montana on Sept. 4 and head to Michigan and Ann Arbor the following week.

