As Sirmon Joins Central Michigan, Another Quarterback Leaves

The former University of Washington quarterback will battle three others for the Chippewas' starting job.

Jacob Sirmon, not surprisingly, received a hero's welcome by joining the Central Michigan football program as this untapped talent and his presence quite possibly caused another Chippewas quarterback to pack it in.

The former University of Washington player comes in as one of three transfers joining the MAC team along with Michigan State linebacker Marcel Lewis and Valdosta State defensive lineman Thomas Incoom.

Shortly after Central Michigan announced Sirmon's transfer this month, senior quarterback Ty Brock, who played in five games and started two, revealed he was passing up his final season and returning home to Texas.

Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain, a Missoula, Montana native who previously served as the Florida and Colorado State head coach and played quarterback for Eastern Washington, sounded enthused by gaining the services of the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Sirmon.

"Jacob comes from a great football pedigree and has everything you look for in a quarterback," McElwain said in a statement. "He's very smart, has tremendous leadership qualities, great drive and can make every throw. We're very excited to welcome him into our program and I can't wait to watch him compete."

Sirmon will pursue the Central Michigan starting quarterback job with returnee Daniel Richardson, a 5-10, 205-pound sophomore who made four starts; 6-1, 204-pound Cincinnati transfer John Keller, who sat out; and incoming freshman Jase Bauer, a 6-1, 205-pounder from Ankeny, Iowa.

The Bothell, Washington, product entered the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Huskies, redshirting, backing up then-junior Jacob Eason and backing up then-redshirt freshman Dylan Morris. He was sent onto the field for just six games over two seasons, completing 3 of 4 passes for 28 yards in mop-up roles only. He figured his UW stay had run its course.

In 2018, Sirmon was ranked the No. 1 prospect in Washington state, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally and the No. 30 overall prospect in the country. He had an offer from nearby Big Ten mainstay Michigan among several others.

The departing Brock, who initially spent three seasons at Sam Houston State, discounted the idea that he was leaving because of his coaches or playing time. He completed 38 of 65 passes for 352 yards and two scores while running for two more at Central Michigan.

"Coach [Charlie] Frye has always stressed to us that you cannot succeed in something you're not passionate about," the quarterback said, referring to his position coach. "At the end of the day, I've come to realize that football just isn't my passion anymore."

Watching Sirmon take the snaps probably wasn't high on his list either.

