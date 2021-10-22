Pac-12 Power Rankings: Huskies Looking for Turnaround After Falling So Far

Here we are at the halfway point of the Pacific-12 Conference race, and the University of Washington football team sits at a head-scratching No. 9 in our Sports Illustrated power rankings.

Seven weeks ago, the Huskies were considered the 20th-ranked team in the country.

Currently, they're not even considered the best team in the state, coming in three slots behind a Washington State team now without head coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistant coaches.

Things can only get better for the Huskies, who have six games remaining, unless, of course, they lose to lowly Arizona on Friday night in Tucson.

The struggling mightily Wildcats enter this matchup holding the longest losing streak in the country (18) and the longest in Pac-12 history, previously 15 by the UW and Oregon State.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake, for all of his enthusiasm and personality, needs to start winning this weekend or his stint won't last long in Montlake. His 2-4 record is disturbing, if it wasn't so shocking, considering the talented roster he has to work from.

The following are the votes and thoughts on the standings by our SI Pac-12 panel of writers.

PAC-12 POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (5) 5-1, 2-1 71 points

2. UCLA (1) 5-2, 3-1 65

3. Utah 4-2, 3-0 57

4. Arizona State 5-2, 3-1 55

5. Oregon State 4-2, 2-1 52

6. Washington State 4-3, 2-2 39

7. Stanford 3-4, 2-3 37

8. USC 3-3, 2-3 32

9. Washington 2-4, 1-2 22

10. Colorado 2-4, 1-2 17

11. Cal 1-5, 0-3 15

12. Arizona 0-6, 0-3 6



DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. Washington State; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Cal; 11. Washington; 12. Arizona

Comment: This conference looks less impressive by the week. Arizona State implodes after holding a 21-7 lead over Utah and other conference powerhouses squeeze by in their wins. I’m excited to book travel plans to the Sun Bowl!

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon, 2. Utah, 3. Arizona State, 4. UCLA, 5. Oregon State, 6. Washington State, 7. Stanford, 8. USC, 9. Washington, 10. Colorado, 11. Cal, 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon may not be the best team right now, but I rank based on resumes, not suppositions, and Oregon has the best resume. The Ducks' game against UCLA this week should clear things up a little.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. UCLA; 2. Oregon; 3. Arizona State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Utah; 6. Stanford; 7. USC; 8. Washington State; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Utah continues to impress after knocking off Arizona State, giving the Sun Devils their first conference loss of the year. Oregon still only has one loss, but once again did not impress in the win over Cal. The upcoming game against UCLA should tell us a lot about who the Ducks really are and perhaps help clarify the Pac-12 picture. Washington State got in on the chaos and knocked off Stanford in an upset a lot of people probably didn't see coming.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The Ducks won ugly, but they stayed afloat and it was all they needed to leapfrog Arizona State after they lost to Utah. The Utes are the only defeated team left in Pac-12 play, which is why they're towards the top. Still, UCLA and Oregon are going head to head on Saturday, and with so much buzz building around the matchup, whoever wins that game at the Rose Bowl will take complete control of the conference with a month left to play.



CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Utah; 5. Oregon State; 6. Stanford; 7. Washington State; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans are coming off a bye week, but have a big contest ahead in South Bend, Indiana. USC will take on longtime rival Notre Dame in what might be its toughest game on their schedule. Week 8 should be telling for how the Men of Troy can perform through the second half of the 2021 season.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Oregon State; 4. Utah; 5. Arizona State; 6. Washington State; 7. USC; 8. Stanford; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: In modern times, I can't remember a supposed contender tanking worse than Washington. There's talent in Seattle but no leadership, on or off the field. Jimmy Lake better not sit down. The seat is hot.

