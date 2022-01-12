Bainivalu Confirms His Return for a Sixth Husky Season

Once the college football season ramps up again next fall, Henry Bainivalu will carry the distinction of holding down a starting job without interruption longer than anyone else in the University of Washington lineup.

That's 18 consecutive games, stretching over three seasons, beginning pre-pandemic.

With so much invested, the Huskies' starting right guard on Tuesday felt compelled to declare his intentions to play his sixth and senior year and not head off to the NFL draft quite yet.

"One last ride," he tweeted.

Realistically, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Bainivalu must know he has plenty of work to do to make himself a more desirable pro prospect, which is usually the case for an upperclassman lineman.

His career as a UW starter began in 2019 when Bainivalu opened at right guard against Washington State in the Apple Cup and against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl as a replacement for the injured Jaxson Kirkland.

A year ago, he was the starter at the same position for all four games in the pandemic-shortened season and was recognized as an honorable-mention All-Pac-12 selection.

This past fall, Bainivalu was one of just five Huskies who started all 12 games, joined by right tackle Victor Curne, graduating center Luke Wattenberg, transfer portal linebacker Jackson Sirmon and departing cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Bainivalu will play for his third Husky head coach in Kalen DeBoer, though he retains the same offensive-line coach in Scott Huff all the way through. His minimum goal should be to make himself a mid-round NFL draft pick.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven