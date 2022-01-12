Skip to main content

Bainivalu Confirms His Return for a Sixth Husky Season

The senior offensive guard has started 18 consecutive games over three seasons.

Once the college football season ramps up again next fall, Henry Bainivalu will carry the distinction of holding down a starting job without interruption longer than anyone else in the University of Washington lineup.

That's 18 consecutive games, stretching over three seasons, beginning pre-pandemic.

With so much invested, the Huskies' starting right guard on Tuesday felt compelled to declare his intentions to play his sixth and senior year and not head off to the NFL draft quite yet.

"One last ride," he tweeted.

Realistically, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Bainivalu must know he has plenty of work to do to make himself a more desirable pro prospect, which is usually the case for an upperclassman lineman.

His career as a UW starter began in 2019 when Bainivalu opened at right guard against Washington State in the Apple Cup and against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl as a replacement for the injured Jaxson Kirkland.

Read More

A year ago, he was the starter at the same position for all four games in the pandemic-shortened season and was recognized as an honorable-mention All-Pac-12 selection.

This past fall, Bainivalu was one of just five Huskies who started all 12 games, joined by right tackle Victor Curne, graduating center Luke Wattenberg, transfer portal linebacker Jackson Sirmon and departing cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Bainivalu will play for his third Husky head coach in Kalen DeBoer, though he retains the same offensive-line coach in Scott Huff all the way through. His minimum goal should be to make himself a mid-round NFL draft pick.

Henry Bainivalu is a rare senior for the Huskies.
