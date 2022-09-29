Bainivalu's Farewell Tour Brings Him to One of Final UW-UCLA Games

Offensive guard Henry Bainivalu finds himself in his sixth year playing for the University of Washington football team. UCLA shows up in its 90th year, and 76th game, in facing the Huskies.

Soon all of this could end — with Bainivalu bringing his career naturally to an end while the Bruins close out part of this traditional series with the UW and prepare to join the Big Ten.

If all goes as suggested, Friday night's UW-UCLA football game could be the final one played in California, in the Los Angeles area and, of course, at the Rose Bowl.

Shed a tear for nostalgia soon to become a distance memory and say good bye to the Granddaddy of Them All, at least as a regular-season port of call for the UW. Or, considering the Huskies have lost 8 of their past 9 games to UCLA at this place, maybe it's a blessing.

Of course, there's always the annual New Year's Day bowl game held in Pasadena left to shoot for, which means you've had a really good season.

"It's really interesting the way things have developed and the way things have progressed recently, to see all the talk of who's going where and who wants who to go where, but that's a bit above my pay grade," Bainivalu said. "I'm definitely grateful I'll be able to play in that area, in that great stadium, in that historical place. Even if it wasn't the last one, it would be a great experience. But it makes it a little more special."

The 6-foot-7, 307-pound senior from Sammamish, Washington, is a lot like this majestic football stadium he will play in when these two unbeaten teams (both 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Pac-12 play) meet in a game nationally televised by ESPN.

He's big and it seems like he's been around forever.

Entering this UCLA match-up, Bainivalu has started 22 consecutive games stretching back to the 2019 Apple Cup against Washington State, going without a missed assignment game-day longer than any of his Husky teammates.

Across the UW offensive line, he's the one guy who has avoided injury that could have cost him games, resisted any and all competition for his job and not been asked to consider a position switch.

Fellow sixth-year senior Jaxson Kirkland only recently returned to claim his left tackle responsibilities. As a result, sophomore Troy Fautanu moved from left tackle to left guard. Senior Corey Luciano is now the new starter this season at center. Redshirt freshman Roger Rosengarten beat out two-year starter Victor Curne at right tackle.

And then there's Bainivalu, steady and sure while getting into a stance, content to be holding down his role stationed to the right of the wily Luciano and to the left of the youngster Rosengarten.

He does it well, too. Last week, the UW coaching staff named Bainivalu as the Husky lineman of the game for his performance in the 40-22 victory over the Stanford Cardinal at Husky Stadium. He's content with all of this.

"I'm grateful for the chance to keep playing right guard," Bainivalu said. "I like the position. I like playing the right side. It's a very physical position, more so than at tackle, where you're kind of left alone on your sets and run-blocking and things like that. On the inside, I like how aggressive it is. I like the right side and I've been on it for awhile. I'm just happy where I'm at."

A successful farewell appearance at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains would suit him just fine, too.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation