Behind the Numbers: Huskies Start Fast, Dominate Arizona

Mike Martin

In dominating the Arizona Wildcats, the Huskies beat the visitors in all three phases of the gam.

10

In the first quarter, the Wildcats ran 10 plays for 21 yards. The night didn't get much better thereafter for Arizona, which netted 26 yards on 11 plays in the second quarter and 21 yards on 15 plays in the third quarter. That's an average of 1.8 yards per play until the subs took the field.

9

The Washington defense demonstrated its dominance by making the Wildcats offense go 0 for 9 on third downs before the final quarter.

8

Cade Otton was targeted 8 times against Arizona in the passing game after having just one pass come his way against Oregon State. Otton was the only player from either team with 100 or more all-purpose yards.

7

The Husky defense stopped the Wildcats the first 7 times they had the ball: 5 punts, a turnover on downs and Edefuan Ulofoshio's strip sack. The UW offense, on its first 7 possessions, came up with 5 touchdowns, a punt and a missed field goal.

6

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell missed on just 6 passes (12 for 18) in the first three quarters, but he threw for only 50 yards after torching USC for nearly 300 yards and three TDs the week before.   

4

The Huskies' first drive of the night stalled and on fourth-and-1 the Huskies sent out punter Race Porter. However, up-back Jackson Sirmon took the direct snap and ran 4 yards for a first down. Washington is 3-for-3 on on fourth down this season.  

3

UW defensive back Kyler Gordon, playing special teams, turned in 3 big plays.  He twice dropped the Wildcat kick returner inside the Arizona 20-yard line. He also pinned Arizona deep in its end of the field when he downed a Race Porter punt at the Wildcat 2.

2

For the second consecutive game, UW outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui turned in a 2-sack performance.  ZTF dropped Arizona quarterback Grant  Gunnell for a 7-yard loss in each of the first and third quarters.

1

The Huskies have forced 1 turnover in each game, both times on strip sacks.  Offensively Washington has committed no turnovers. 

