Behind the Numbers: The Stanford Loss, 1 through 10

Meaningful numbers from the Huskies' 31-26 loss to Stanford last Saturday, the UW's first loss in four games.
Stanford built a 24-3 lead, scoring on its first 5 drives. However, it was Stanford's ability to not score on the game's final possession that proved to be the difference.

Here's a look behind the numbers of Washington's 31-26 loss to Stanford.

10

The most telling stat of the game: Stanford was 10 for 13 on third down. On Stanford's final drive, the Cardinal converted third-and-10 and third-and-11 plays.

9

Trying to lead the Huskies from three touchdowns down, Dylan Morris completed 9 passes in a row.

8

The Huskies had four players with 8 or more tackles, led by Edefuan Ulofoshio's 18.  

7

The Huskies had 7 possessions against Stanford. Against Oregon State, the UW had 7 first-half drives against OSU and 7 second-half drives against Arizona and Utah.

6

In the first two quarters, Stanford was 6 for 6 on third down.

5

In the second half Morris threw 5 passes of 15 yards or more, including a 15-yarder and two 42-yard completions.

4

The Huskies scored 4 times on 4 possessions in the second half. The first three drives went for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns. Washington's final drive went for -17 yards and a field goal.

3

Stanford and Washington combined for 3 punts. Ten of the other 15 drives resulted in scores.

2

After consecutive weeks of 100 receiving yards, Washington tight end Cade Otton  was targeted just twice resulting in 2 receptions for 46 yards.

1

Stanford and Washington combined for over 500 yards through the air but just 1 touchdown pass.

0

The teams recorded zero sacks.  

Dec 5, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) rushes for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
