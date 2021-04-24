Better Than Anyone Thought, 3 Huskies to Look for on a Rainy Day

Players to watch for in Saturday's scrimmage include a tight end, nickel back and outside linebacker.

Quentin Moore wears No. 88 at spring practice. Double octave. A couple of crazy eights.

He's a new guy for the University of Washington football program, a junior-college transfer from Independence, Kansas, yet someone who hails originally from Kenmore, Washington.

While the jersey seems to fit him well, his position might need some adjustment.

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, the sleek Moore looks more like a wide receiver playing tight end. Think Hunter Bryant, only taller and maybe faster.

Husky wide-receivers coach Junior Adams was quizzed about Moore's possible true calling and whether he had considered stealing the newcomer for his position group?

Adams smirked, or looked aghast, and then made the following plea, "Don't tell Derm that."

He was referencing Husky tight-ends coach Derham Cato, who isn't giving up Moore to any other position group, no matter how many talented tight ends he has to work with.

On what's expected to be an extra rainy scrimmage on Saturday, if you go, check out 9, 31 and 88.

Jeremiah Martin, Kamren Fabiculanan and Moore.

Through 10 practices, these three Huskies has been far bigger contributors than anticipated.

Moore noticeably glides as he runs his pass routes and has shown the ability to stretch out to make a catch.

"Quentin, he's big and fast," Adams said, not afraid to talk about another coach's player after all. "He can move. He's got good feet. I like Quentin. The sky's the limit for him, especially since we're throwing a lot at him, too."

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Fabiculanan is a long and lean fireball who likely has intercepted more passes than any other defensive back this spring, though no official stats have been circulated.

He's caught up in one of the most interesting player competitions, bidding with Oklahoma transfer Bookie Radley-Hiles for the starting nickel back job -- as the replacement for Elijah Molden.

"We're moving him around to nickel, to corner to safety, looking for the best fit for him," defensive-backs coach Will Harris said.

Martin came to Washington from Texas A&M, where he was very highly regarded player coming in but didn't start over three seasons.

His Husky coaches have raved about how well-conditioned he was when he arrived, packing a 6-foot-5, 262-pound frame -- Joe Tryon's size. About how prepared he's become, learning both strong- and weak-side responsibilities as outside linebacker.

With Laiatu Latu forced to retire with neck injury and Zion Tupuola-Fetui likely lost for the season with an Achilles injury, Martin's arrival couldn't be more timely.

To start, he'll have to beat out a pair of talented redshirt freshmen, Sa'vell Smalls and Cooper McDonald, but he's making a strong bid.

His incredible interception on Friday morning of a Sam Huard pass, a deflection to himself with an explosive vertical leap, might have been the play of the spring.

None of these guys will be hard to find on Saturday, even if it's raining. They'll be the Huskies making plays and standing out, looking to move up.

