HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Breaking Down A Possible Pac-12 Schedule

Kaila Olin

Perhaps the biggest question about looking ahead to the 2020 season is no longer which quarterback is going to be under center the first game the Dawgs play in. Instead, we're all asking who, when, and where will the the University of Washington football program play.

For the sake of things, let's assume that all bye-weeks, for the most part, remain the same as well as the standardized conference schedule that had been put in place prior to COVID-19. Is the route of rivalry games going to be the new plan? Will the teams that weren't originally on the schedule now be added? Or will the first couple, few weeks be scrapped entirely to give teams more of a "fall camp"? I break down the possible schedule a few different ways for all scenarios with hopes that we still have a college football season.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
SI Mike Martin
SI Mike Martin

Kaila, are you opposed to divisional rivalry home-and-home series for one season?

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixkiller Era Ended With Seahawks Rejection, But It Was Still a Glorious Time

The legendary University of Washington quarterback wanted to play for Seattle's new NFL franchise but he couldn't get them interested in him.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

More Bark than Bite: How About the Washington Huskies, D.C.-style?

University of Washington fans surprisingly are willing to share their nickname with that team in need of one in the nation's capital.

Dan Raley

Battle of the Bandes: Prized Defensive Tackle Will Be a Front Man Soon Enough

The Husky program has brought the highly regarded recruit along slowly, using him in only two games in 2019. People are eager to see what he can do.

Dan Raley

Five Questions We're Asking About Washington's Pac-12-Only Schedule

Mike Martin, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated college football analyst, has questions about the impact on the Washington Huskies of playing a conference-only schedule.

Mike Martin

by

Trev197

UW's Molden, Onwuzurike Among Early Candidates for Bednarik Award

The Husky seniors are in the running to become college football's defensive player of the year. Bednarik was legendary, but no poster boy.

Dan Raley

From Marketing Standpoint, Smalls Could Be a Big Man on Campus

The new University of Washington linebacker should benefit from the NCAA's lifting of restrictions on player endorsements.

Dan Raley

4 Changes to the Husky Offense That Could Make it More Prolific

Jimmy Lake has stated the offense will have more of an attacking identity. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller looks at four ways it could change.

Trevor Mueller

by

SI Mike Martin

LISTEN: 4th and Inches Reacts to the Michigan Cancellation

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant discuss the Washington-Michigan game cancelation because of COVID-19.

Trevor Mueller

Tumwater Tight-End Prospect Looks for Home Away from Home

Austin Terry is looking for the right fit as he considers offers from several Division I programs across the country. Would a Washington offer be a game-changer?

Tiana Cole

by

OWW

Around the Horn: Newcomer Improved UW Kicking Game Just by Showing Up

Highly regarded place-kicker waits his turn after making Huskies incumbent respond to the competition.

Dan Raley