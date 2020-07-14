Breaking Down A Possible Pac-12 Schedule

Perhaps the biggest question about looking ahead to the 2020 season is no longer which quarterback is going to be under center the first game the Dawgs play in. Instead, we're all asking who, when, and where will the the University of Washington football program play.

For the sake of things, let's assume that all bye-weeks, for the most part, remain the same as well as the standardized conference schedule that had been put in place prior to COVID-19. Is the route of rivalry games going to be the new plan? Will the teams that weren't originally on the schedule now be added? Or will the first couple, few weeks be scrapped entirely to give teams more of a "fall camp"? I break down the possible schedule a few different ways for all scenarios with hopes that we still have a college football season.