Scoutlook: Brendan Scoutlook: Sizing up Ex-Sooner Brendan Radley-Hiles

Needing to fill a few secondary vacancies, University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake bolstered the room with a commitment from former 5-star cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles of Oklahoma.

After playing three years in Norman and earning his degree, Radley-Hiles decided to use his last two years of eligibility with the Huskies.

Husky Maven recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller looks at his potential to make an instant impact for the Huskies.

Size: Radley-Hiles is on the smaller side for a modern outside corner. His 5-foot-9, 180-pound frame makes him a fit as a slot corner or a free safety.

Speed: He is lightning quick on the field. He can get sideline to sideline to chase down ball carriers. He has an explosiveness that he uses to break up bubble screens before they can get started.

Strength: Radley-Hiles is one of the biggest hitters for his size in the country. He uses his low center of gravity to explode through bigger players and put them down hard. At Oklahoma, he has learned how to wrap up and drive ball carriers to the ground.

Feet: With flashes of elite footwork, Radley-Hiles has the ability to put himself in the best positions to make a play. His agility and quick feet make him tough to block on short routes. At times he gets ahead of himself, which can lead to a misstep.

Hands: Active hands bother receivers who come in contact with Radley-Hiles. He is physical with offensive players during routes and in the catching radius, making it hard to secure the reception.

Football IQ: Players don't make the big-time plays that Radley-Hiles has over the years without knowing where to be on a given play. He puts himself in position to make an impact on defense. He identifies routes well, which enables him to break on passes and cause mistakes by quarterbacks.

Scoutlook: Bringing in a talented player such as Brendan Radley-Hiles gives the defensive staff a weapon to use in different ways. His biggest asset is his ability to hit hard. He flies around and throws his body into offensive players with such authority that's hard to teach. Partnering his immense talent with Washington's track record of development, this seems like a good fit for the Huskies for the next two years.

Husky Comparison: Budda Baker