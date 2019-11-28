Husky
Maven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Huskies' Hunter Bryant: 'I've grown a lot'

Dan Raley

Somebody asked Hunter Bryant the other day if he was leaving early for the pros following the season.

Washington's junior tight end politely rebuffed his inquisitor, indicating he didn't want to talk about the NFL at this time.

It was a fair question, though. 

Bryant has played well enough in his first injury-free season as a collegian that the NFL doesn't seem that far off for him. An elusive hybrid wideout/tight end, he's come up with 46 receptions for 729 yards and scored three times. He acknowledged taking his game up a level.

"I've personally grown a lot in run-blocking and I've had a bigger role in the offense," he said. "I do a lot more and I'm happier with that."

Entering the 112th Apple Cup on Friday at Husky Stadium, should it turn into a shootout with Washington State, expect Bryant to be right in the middle of the offensive fireworks. Even as a tight end, he's always a deep threat. He was good against the state rival a year ago. 

The Cougars, always looking for big-play receivers, recruited Bryant and he told how he took an unofficial trip to Pullman. Always congenial, he described it as a nice town, a small town, different than Seattle. 

While he was set on going to Washington, Bryant, similar to teammate Trey Adams, conceded he didn't have WSU as his second choice. 

"It was probably Oklahoma," he said. "I liked them."

Look for Bryant to have a big day in what well could be his final game at Husky Stadium. 

Of course, he didn't say that.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: An Apple Cup prediction

Dan Raley
2 0

Orange Bowl captain sizes up Friday's big game at Husky Stadium

Apple Cup Coverage: How Much Is Riding on the Game for Coach Petersen?

Mike Martin
1 0

Some call it "Hate Week". It's a week where records seldom matter. It's a week when houses are often divided. It's a week in the State of Washington where intrastate bragging rights have resided on the western side of the Cascade Mountain Range for 6 years. But with a 6-5 record for the Huskies the stakes are just as high as they were last year with the victor heading to the Pac 12 Championship Game.

LISTEN: Apple Cup Preview with Mario Bailey & Alex Brink

Mike Martin
1 0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller preview the Apple Cup with Husky legend, Mario Bailey and Cougar legend, Alex Brink. Bailey gives his perspective on the Apple Cup, playing for Coach James, and offers his thoughts on the state of the 2019 Husky program. Brink, a former WSU quarterback, shares the other side of the rivalry.

3 Things to Know About the Apple Cup

Dan Raley
0

Discussion centers around WSU insults, UW line fail and a prediction

Can UW Secondary Survive the Air Raid?

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies face season's biggest challenge against Cougars

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW winning the Apple Cup

Kaila Olin
0

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the Washington State Cougars Friday in the Apple Cup on Montlake.

Ex-Husky Thybulle Has Big Night for Sixers

Dan Raley
0

He shows off both his offensive and defensive skills

Levi: 'Haven't Made Our Tackles in Crucial Moments'

Dan Raley
0

Defensive tackle sees  main shortfall in his UW unit

A Big-6: Vita Vea Scores NFL TD

Dan Raley
2 0

Ex-Husky finds the end zone on a trick play for Buccaneers

Two Much: Stewart, McDaniels Gang Up on San Diego

Dan Raley
2 1

Huskies freshmen big men each score a career high against Toreros