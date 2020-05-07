Buelow Has Right Height, Feet and Home Address; But What About Attitude?

Most recruiting analysts projected Julius Buelow would sign with Notre Dame. It was as sure as a pancake block. As certain as leprechauns wear green. A high school friend attended classes in South Bend. Rudy's beloved football program made him a high priority.

A funny thing happened on Buelow's way to becoming Irish, or should we say Fighting Irish. The Hawaiian in him kicked in.

Rather than become a big deal at that inland college football shrine, the 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive tackle from Kapolei, Hawaii, opted to get on board the pineapple express that regularly stops at Washington.

Of Tongan descent, Buelow is one of seven Hawaiians on the Husky football roster -- Notre Dame currently has two -- and he's by far the biggest one. This is a UW recruiting connection that's been firmly in place for decades, originally established by the late Jim Lambright, the former head coach, defensive coordinator and tough-as-nails player.

It's one of the reasons the Huskies played in so many bowl games in the islands throughout the 1980s and 1990s. They're always recruiting the locals.

Buelow, wearing No. 77 and kneeling directly behind the Las Vegas Bowl trophy in the accompanying photo, follows in the sandy footsteps of fellow Hawaiian Husky offensive linemen Siupeli Malamala (6-5, 305) and Bern Brostek (6-3, 300), both eventual NFL players.

Addresses aside, Buelow is one of three absolutely mountainous players who will anchor the UW offensive line at some point. He's joined by 6-6, 352-pound guard Ulumoo Ale from Fife, Washington, by way of Australia, and 6-6, 342-pound Nate Kalepo from Seattle. That's a lot of heft.

"That's the fun stuff -- developing these guys with some of the veterans in there," said Scott Huff, UW offensive-line coach.

This is another in a series of profiles on prospective UW football starters. While spring practice has been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated continues to provide uninterrupted coverage.

Of the Huskies' three extra-large O-linemen, Buelow might be the one who needs to come the farthest to get himself ready to play. He's dropped weight while the others have bulked up. He's also more of a laid-back personality, a nice kid, than the presumptive mauler.

"I'm not really a leader on the field," he told Max Preps while still in high school. "I stick to myself. I just try to help out my other teammates."

To be sure, Buelow looks and likely acts like more of a man now than the almost bashful young kid who gave that interview at the Polynesian Bowl, a Hawaiian all-star game that rewards top prep talent.

Physically, he brings nimble feet, something his Kapolei High School coaches spotted right away when he turned out for football in paradise.

Early on, Buelow mentioned that Utah and UCLA were his most ardent pursuers. From his wish list back then, he hoped aloud that Notre Dame and USC would pursue him. He attended a football camp hosted by the Trojans.

Yet when it came down to it, he settled on Washington, where he has more in common with many of his teammates. It's a comfort thing. You can take the big kid out of Hawaii, but you can't take Hawaii out of him.

SUMMARY: He has super size, great feet and plenty of potential. He might need a little nastiness instilled in him to be productive.

GRADE (1 to 5): Buelow gets a 2.5. He's redshirted and hasn't done anything yet. He wasn't on the Vegas Bowl two-deeps such as Ale and Kalepo. His time will come.