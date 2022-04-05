UW Fresh Start (No. 77): Buelow Needs to Aim High at His New Position

The Huskies' tallest player will try to build on five starts at guard in 2021.

Jimmy Lake's staff saw Julius Buelow as an offensive guard. New University of Washington coach Kalen DeBoer took a look at the 6-foot-8, 319-pound sophomore from Hawaii and decided he was an offensive tackle.

The Huskies now will find out if they can turn Buelow into a game-changer, worthy of becoming an All-Pac-12 player, capable of keeping all opposing hands off the quarterback.

Last season, Buelow started the first five games at left guard and played in 10 overall before he went unused against Colorado and Washington State to close out the schedule.

He was good enough to beat out Ulumoo Ale, the returning starter, but not developed enough to keep Ale from reclaiming his job.

Scott Huff, the UW offensive-line coach then and now, explained how Buelow and Ale both played well, but Buelow was a little better to earn the job.

However, Huff was just being overly protective of his guys, which is his responsibility. Neither one of the guards had a season to remember.

In fact, Troy Fautanu moved from backup left tackle and started the Apple Cup ahead of both.

Consider where everyone currently plays with spring practice in its second week. Ale is no longer an offensive lineman, having shifted to the defensive side. Buelow is no longer a guard, lately drawing snaps as the No. 2 left tackle. And Fautanu is back at left tackle, taking first-unit reps.

It's interesting to see how the changing UW coaching staffs have viewed things differently, especially when sizing up the talent.

With a month of workouts under way, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every returning scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under new DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 77.

While Buelow got a taste of Husky football, but didn't find a permanent home at guard, he remains no less an intriguing player.

The new staff has slimmed him down some, taking 11 pounds off his previous 330-pound frame. That might make him a little quicker. Most of the UW linemen seemed too heavy last season.

Yet you can't dismiss or try to alter Buelow's 6-foot-8 stature, which makes him the tallest player on the team. That's Anthony Munoz size, in deference to the former USC and NFL standout widely regarded as the greatest tackle to play the game.

What Buelow needs is more nastiness to him and to show he can leave people strewn all over the field. That would give him his pick of positions. There's plenty of time for that to happen.

UW Starter or Not: Buelow counts five starts to his credit and he's still just a sophomore. With Jaxson Kirkland's eligibility unsettled and Victor Curne moving to guard, the Huskies might have to replace both of last season's starting tackles. That would leave a pressing need for Buelow to step up, become a starter and play well.

