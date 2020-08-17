Choosing the UW Football Starting Lineup for a Restart: Left Tackle

Jimmy Lake has a lot going on these days.

First head-coaching job.

Virtual recruiting.

Potential players' strike.

Postponed season.

Oh yeah, he's dealing with this little thing called a pandemic.

Some day, Lake will look back at the beginning of his University of Washington coaching career as the man at the helm and wonder how he got through it.

He's also hoping to settle on a starting lineup over the next four to six months — specifically, he needs to find a quarterback who will let him sleep at night and celebrate on Saturdays, plus an inside linebacker or two who will let him relax and make everyone else nervous.

Husky Maven has some time on is hands. Fall camp was supposed to begin today, but is at last three months away if not more. We've decided to save the coach some work while he tries to keep everyone healthy. We're going to pick the next set of first-teamers for him. One by one, over the next month.

It's a little tricky because, in a worst-case scenario, the Huskies might not play again for 12 months, until they meet Michigan in Ann Arbor on Sept. 11, 2021.

As if it couldn't get any weirder, that game falls on 9/11, a tragic day forever etched in American history.

People may come and go. A lot could change on the roster. With so much college football upheaval because of the novel coronavirus, some or all of the UW's top NFL prospects might choose to opt out. For pro reasons. For health reasons.

Either way, we'll tell a little back story about each Husky position and who excelled before.

We begin this process with left tackle, the NFL money position, generally the landing spot for your best offensive lineman.

Taking everything into consideration, here's how we see it. Feel free to disagree.

Leading LT candidates: Jaxson Kirkland, 6-foot-7, 322 pounds, junior; Victor Curne, 6-3, 313 pounds, sophomore; Henry Bainivalu, 6-6, 320, junior; Matteo Mele, 6-5, 305, sophomore; Julius Buelow, 6-8, 330, redshirt freshman.

LT starting experience: Senior Luke Wattenberg started five games at LT as a redshirt freshman in 2017. We don't have him in the mix here.

Our selection: Curne. We're projecting Jaxson Kirkland to opt out for NFL reasons. Curne is our guy. He played the final three quarters against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Find a YouTube replay, and sit back and watch him repeatedly drive his man five yards off the line of scrimmage. See him open up the right side for Salvon Ahmed to score easily. Curne looked impressive. He looked hungry. The Texan already has submitted to the residual redshirt year to change his body strength and then a dues-paying campaign behind seniors Jared Hilbers and Henry Roberts at right tackle. He's played in seven games. He's a little undersized for the position in terms of height, coming in five inches shorter than his predecessor, Trey Adams, who started all but the Las Vegas Bowl in 2019. Oh, but Curne runs so well for an offensive tackle.

Other options: Bainivalu was the right-tackle starter on the depth chart for the Las Vegas Bowl, but he opened that game and the Apple Cup at right guard in 2019 as an injury replacement for Kirkland. If the Huskies choose to go for super size at left tackle, the job belongs to Bainivalu. Mele is another possibility, recruited as a tackle and seasoned with a solo start at center against Arizona, stepping in last season for an injured Nick Harris. Bainivalu and Mele have ideal tackle size. This position battle could turn out to be the most competitive on the UW offensive line. Curne still has the others beat with his feet.

Greatest Husky LT: Lincoln Kennedy. The man named after two assassinated presidents. He held office for three seasons on the left side, making 27 of his 31 career starts at that position. He checked in at 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds. Kennedy remains the UW's only consensus All-American at left tackle. He was the mainstay of the Huskies' 1991 national championship team and Rose Bowl winner. He was considered the nation's top offensive lineman as a senior in 1992. He remains one of just two UW left tackles to be drafted in the NFL's first round, going No. 9 overall in 1993. College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Other LT legends: Trey Adams, a 46-game starter and a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 choice, whose career was limited only by injuries; Curt Marsh, the Huskies' other left tackle to go as an NFL first-rounder, taken with the 23rd overall pick in 1981; Paul Schwegler, first-team All-American in 1930 and 1931; Vic Markov, the starter for the UW's 1937 Rose Bowl team and a College Football Hall of Fame inductee; Senio Kelemente, who went from starting defensive tackle to right guard to a two-year starter at left tackle in 2010 and 2001.

The 2021 UW Starting Lineup:

Left tackle — Victor Curne

Left guard —

Center —

Right guard —

Right tackle —

Tight end —

Tight end —

Wide receiver —

Wide receiver —

Running back —

Quarterback —

Kicker —

Punter —

Outside linebacker —

Defensive tackle —

Defensive tackle —

Outside linebacker —

Inside linebacker —

Inside linebacker —

Cornerback —

Cornerback —

Nickel back —

Strong safety —

Free safety —

