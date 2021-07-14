UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Color Peacock a Prospect to Keep an Eye On

The big tackle had to change gears in the middle of his college football recruitment.

A peacock comes in many different colors, offering a long, sweeping rainbow of multi-hued feathers.

In 2019, Samuel Peacock originally answered to orange and black. With the sudden change in college football recruiting seasons, from summer to fall, he turned up purple and gold.

The rangy yet unheralded offensive tackle from Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Washington, thought the process was over when he committed to Oregon State and Jonathan Smith's coaching staff, and he was hailed throughout the Beavers fan base as a great acquisition.

"Being committed feels good, it is definitely a peace of mind," Peacock said of his pledge to the OSU. "I don't have to worry about the future, and I know I have good people waiting for me when the time comes."

Samuel Peacock was OSU bound at first. Oregon State

Four months later, however, he changed his mind — after the University of Washington finally made up its mind that it wanted him — and the Huskies flipped him.

A 6-foot-6 offensive tackle with a large frame and the ability to put on a lot more weight than his 265 pounds was too enticing not to pass up.

Going down the roster in numerical order, this is another of our post-spring assessments of all of the Husky talent at hand, gleaned from a month of observations, as a way to keep everyone engaged during the offseason.

Peacock accepted a new scholarship offer from UW offensive-line coach Scott Huff and he now had to call Oregon State and tell them he wasn't coming, no easy task for a high school kid.

"It was very difficult, just because I bought into Oregon State a lot," he told the Seattle Times. "I loved the coaching staff. I really liked the place. I just had an opportunity to stay home and go to the University of Washington, and it just felt like the right choice.”

Peacock, who alone wears No. 65 for the UW, became the fifth and final offensive-line recruit in 2020 for the Huskies, which now had a complete starting five for the future. He was the least decorated of a group that also consisted of fellow tackle Roger Rosengarten, guards Myles Murao and Gaard Memmelaar, and center Geirean Hatchett.

Credentials coming in don't matter. It's what they think of you when you exit the college game that's important.

Peacock, who played for the same high school that previously supplied third-team Associated Press All-American tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to the Huskies and the NFL, has put on 10 pounds of muscle since joining the program. He received the program's 2020 Iron Pup Award for making the most inroads in the weight room of all of the newcomers.

There is a lot to like about Peacock. He has that desirable frame and his athleticism and footwork set him apart from most tackles. He could even have a future playing on the defensive line at the next level.

However, color this Peacock an offensive lineman first and foremost, in the shades of purple and gold, and then who knows what should he keep going.

Peacock's 2021 Outlook: Projected as reserve tackle

UW Service Time: None

Stats: None

Individual Honors: Not yet

Pro Prospects: 2025 NFL third-day draft pick

