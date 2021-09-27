September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts Didn't Need Eason After All, But His Week Didn't Go Well

The former Husky quarterback slipped well down the Indianapolis depth chart leading up to the game.
Author:
Publish date:

The weekend turned out better than expected for the Indianapolis Colts, with quarterback Carson Wentz healthy enough to play against the Tennessee Titans after spraining both ankles the game before, but it appeared to be a huge setback for Jacob Eason's NFL career.

Prior to the 25-16 loss in Nashville, Wentz and Brett Hundley took all of the pregame snaps, relegating Eason to third quarterback status and seemingly indicating he's lost favor with the Colts in a hurry.

Once Wentz was injured against the Los Angeles Rams, Eason was summoned as his emergency replacement with 2:25 remaining and he immediately threw an interception.

This past week, the former University of Washington player continually struggled in practice against the Colts' pass rush and secondary, forcing the coaching staff to get impatient with him. The team elevated Hundley from the practice squad last Thursday and gave him first-team snaps thereafter until game day.

Jacob Eason warms up before Sunday's game against Tennessee.

Jacob Eason warms up before Sunday's game at Tennessee.

Against the Titans, Eason was relegated to No. 3 quarterback and the holder on place-kicks for Indy's Rodrigo Blankenship, his one-time teammate in Georgia, as well as with the Colts.

As the 6-foot-6, 231-pound product of Lake Stevens, Washington, has learned, the NFL doesn't show much patience when it comes to player development. 

Eason might have gotten his chance as the Indy quarterback and been unable to make it happen. He might have difficulty retaining his roster spot, depending on what the Colts eventually do when injured rookie Sam Ehlinger returns.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Jacob Eason serves as a holder on Colts field goals.
Football

Colts Didn't Need Eason After All, But His Week Didn't Go Well

1 minute ago
Kyler Gordon celebrates with Ryan Bowman after game-ending fumble recovery against Cal.
Football

2 Years Apart, Huskies' Gordon Experienced his Career High and Low Against Cal

2 hours ago
Byron Murphy returns a Trevor Lawrence pass theft for a TD.
Football

Ex-Husky Murphy Intercepts Trevor Lawrence Twice, Welcomes Him to NFL

19 hours ago
Rome Odunze, playing for the first time, thanks the fans.
Football

Husky Sideline of Inactive Players Was Star-Studded

23 hours ago
Mishael Powell (23) made his first UW start against Cal.
Football

Powell Makes Bears Pay on Field, Hopes to Make UW Pay for Him

Sep 26, 2021
Caleb Berry and Jay'Veon Sunday walk together at practice.
Football

Everything's Big in Texas, Including the UW Football Recruiting Effort

Sep 26, 2021
Devin Culp stepped in for Cade Otton against Cal.
Football

Short-handed Huskies Find Enough Firepower to End Hex Against Cal in OT

Sep 26, 2021
Huskies eyes look down on the field.
Football

Husky Stadium More Energized Before Saturday's UW-Cal Game

Sep 25, 2021