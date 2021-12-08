DeBoer Adds Secondary Coach from Fresno State to his Husky Staff

What appears to be a complete makeover for University of Washington football continued on Wednesday with the hiring of Julius "Juice" Brown as Husky cornerbacks coach.

Brown follows coach Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State and his addition brings another change in leadership for a UW secondary that continually has ranked among the nation's best, even in overall lean times for the team.

This man named Juice is the third addition to DeBoer's staff, joining offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, formerly of Fresno State, and recruiting director Courtney Morgan, who comes to the UW from Michigan.

DeBoer likely has seven more coaching hires to go, including settling on a defensive coordinator.

Unless something changes, it appears that none of Jimmy Lake's assistants will be retained, with former defensive-backs coach Will Harris probably receiving strong consideration.

"Having worked with Coach 'Juice' the past two years, it's clear that his impact in our program will be widespread," DeBoer said in a statement. "His ability to connect and build strong relationships with prospects and current team members is proven and critical to building and developing a strong position group, defense and team."

Brown also enhances the strong UW-Boise State football connection fostered over the past eight years since Chris Petersen left the Mountain West school to become the Huskies coach eight years ago and brought much of his staff, including Jimmy Lake, Bob Gregory, Pete Kwiatkowski, Scott Huff and Keith Bhonapha.

The new UW assistant played defensive back for the Broncos in 2000-03 and began his coaching career at his alma mater in various roles in 2006-11 and returned to the program again in 2014-15.

Brown spent the past two seasons with DeBoer at Fresno State coaching a hybrid linebacker/safety position for the Bulldogs.

"It's truly a five-star program," he said of the UW in a statement. "You have elite facilities, you get to recruit elite players, you have a vibrant city, with a passionate fan base, and, lastly, you have the greatest setting in college football."

Brown, who is considered a strong recruiter, also coached for Troy, Arkansas State, Utah State and Texas Tech.

