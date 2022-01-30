DeBoer, Assistant Coaches Make Husky Basketball Game Appearance

The new staff gets a chance to introduce itself during a break in the action.

At 7:49 of the first half, the officials signaled a timeout during the Utah-Washington basketball game so the players could huddle with their coaches.

Rather than turn to some fan giveaway during the break, the school brought new Husky football coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff out on the floor and so they could introduce themselves to the crowd of 7,729 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Their audience included a number of football recruits they had invited to campus for the UW's Junior Day.

Mindful of the time constraints, DeBoer offered a short message to the gathering before letting each of his assistant coaches call out their names.

"We're doing everything we can every day to bring back Husky pride," DeBoer said.

One by one, the assistant coaches identified themselves, with new receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, formerly of Purdue, the most animated as advertised.

This brief subtle moment was in sharp contrast to former coach Jimmy Lake speaking to a Husky basketball crowd at halftime two years earlier shortly after he was promoted to head coach. Standing alone at midcourt, he had the floor for several minutes, was roundly cheered and made a lot of promises he didn't keep.

DeBoer and his coaches were in and out with play set to resume fairly quickly, and the new leader mentioned how he didn't want to take anything away from the basketball game.

Before walking away, he did acknowledge that the Husky fan base has welcomed he and his guys.

"We feel the love," DeBoer said.

