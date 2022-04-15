DeBoer Holds First Husky Scrimmage, Seems Satisfied with What Happened

The new coach had his players mix it up for an hour, using half the field.

Former University of Washington quarterback Steve Pelluer was among the chosen few — the coaches, players, parents and recruits, but not the media — who on Friday were permitted to watch Kalen DeBoer's Huskies scrimmage for the first time.

He came away from the session, in what doubled as spring practice No. 8, with the following assessment.

"They're going to score a lot of points," the now middle-aged man said.

Pelluer should know about these things — he was the 1983 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, a two-time, first-team all-conference quarterback and an eight-year NFL veteran with the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

DeBoer made reporters wait a week, until the second scrimmage on April 23, to get a look because the new coach from Fresno State earlier explained how he wasn't quite ready for his guys to be publicly critiqued while easing into a new system.

He seemed satisfied with what went on over the hour-long exchange of plays, which involved 89 plays.

"It was very balanced," DeBoer said. "I thought the defense came out right away and did a nice job early on. Then the offense got a little steamed."

The offensive-minded leader had his players begin drives at midfield to keep things somewhat regulated and then ran some goal-line plays.

DeBoer mentioned how two of his quarterbacks, Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. and redshirt freshman Sam Huard, each had a long touchdown throw of at least 40 yards.

Wide receivers Jabez Tinae (15) and Junior Alexander (4) hustle off the field. Dan Raley

On the other side of the ball, he singled out sophomore wide receiver Taj Davis for having a productive morning. Davis has been running mostly with the second unit this spring. The coach also mentioned the play of wide receiver Jalen McMillan and tight end Devin Culp.

Turning to the defense, DeBoer couldn't offer enough praise for redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa, who has been with the No. 1 defense all along after getting injured and playing in just four games last fall. He was dominant at times.

"He really has a mindset," the coach said. "I just feel like mentally he's maturing and physically he's just causing problems. He's tough, can move, he plays hard. I thought he had a real nice scrimmage today."

DeBoer said his rotations have been fairly set through the first three weeks of practice, but there should be some movement following the scrimmage and subsequent grading process.

Redshirt freshman Davon Banks, who played in just four games last fall to preserve his eligibility, came up with a pair of interceptions to impress the new staff.

DeBoer also liked the play of his edge rushers, highlighting sophomore Bralen Trice and junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui for creating havoc.

"I think our defensive ends, our edge rushers, have caused a lot of problems all spring, with Trice and ZTF in particular," the coach said. "They're just tough to handle on the outside."

Coaches, former players, parents and recruits came out for Friday's scrimmage. Dan Raley

Others mentioned for their play were Pittsburgh transfer Cam Bright for his physical play at linebacker, as he scrambles to learn the defense; junior Giles Jackson, the former Michigan player who's making a strong bid to become as much of a receiving threat as he is a kick returner for the Huskies; and sophomore offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, who appears to be solidifying a starting job up front maybe more so than anyone else.

"Troy, all week long, has done some really good things," DeBoer said.

The Huskies will make their second scrimmage open to the public and the media next weekend, and bring 15 practices to a close with a Spring Preview scrimmage on April 30.

DeBoer said a conventional spring game, where the roster is split up with a draft and played under game-like conditions, just isn't feasible with the player shortages he now has at running back and inside linebacker.

