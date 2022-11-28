DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW

If people know anything about Kalen DeBoer by now, the first-year University of Washington football coach is unfailingly upbeat and optimistic.

That holds true on just about any subject pertaining to his Husky team, including the long-term future of standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who currently leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards and has thrown for 29 touchdowns.

While a lot of media members and team followers automatically assume that Penix has upped his game to a level where he will be NFL-bound and put his name in the draft no matter what following the UW's upcoming and undetermined bowl game, DeBoer is not one of them.

Asked if he thought there was any chance Penix might return in 2023 for sixth collegiate season and his second in Montlake, DeBoer had this answer, "I think there is. I just feel like he loves the game and he love college football. ... We have a lot of great pieces around him who are going to be back and there 's a lot of optimism about what the offense can be and what our team can be. That's for Mike to decide."

DeBoer said he and his staff will present the 6-foot-3, 213-pound quarterback with as much information as possible on both ends — giving him reasons to leave and stay.

In a conference call on Monday, Penix was asked what he would do if the coaches tried to convince him that they had the makings of a national championship contender, the Tampa, Florida, native sounded intrigued.

"If coach came to me and said they had a chance to win a national championship, I definitely believe that now," the quarterbacks said. "They don't have to come to me and tell me that about next year. Right now, I'm looking forward to playing in a bowl game and being out there with my guys."

In the meantime, DeBoer will prepare his 10-2 football team likely for a trip to the Rose Bowl or Alamo Bowl, which largely depends on whether USC wins or loses the conference championship game and qualifies for the College Football Playoff.

He still has Penix for at least one more UW game. And maybe more.

"People obviously are reading into everything I say right now," DeBoer said. "There's nothing to where he articulated or said anything that makes me feel strong about that. I just think he has't decided."

