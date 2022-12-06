DeBoer's Recruiters Pursue Cal Poly Tight End in Transfer Portal

With Devin Culp and Jack Westover uncertain whether they will return as sixth-year seniors next season, the University of Washington football team is looking for another sure-handed and blocking-reliable tight end.

Josh Cuevas, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound redshirt freshman and a third-team All-Big Sky selection in the transfer portal from Cal Poly, could be that guy.

On Monday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters offered a scholarship to Cuevas, becoming the fourth school to make a pitch for him along with Arizona State, Nevada and Utah. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Cuevas comes off a campaign in which he caught 57 passes for 662 yards and 6 touchdowns, with a high game of 10 receptions against Portland State, also a Husky opponent this past season.

Cuevas entered the transfer portal shortly after his Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin took a job left the school in San Luis Obispo and became the Arizona State offensive coordinator for Kenny Dillingham's new staff.

Baldwin will take his second tour of duty in the Pac-12 as an OC, previously holding that job for three seasons for California. He is the former Eastern Washington and Central Washington head coach, winning a national championship for Eastern, and a former Central quarterback.

Cuevas came to Cal Poly from Campbell Hall High School in Los Angeles. As a freshman for the Mustangs, he appeared in three of the final four games in 2021 to preserve his redshirt status. He caught 4 passes for 56 yards in his limited stint.

This season, he was one of the few brights spots for a 2-9 Poly team that lost seven consecutive games. He had two TD catches each in games against Montana State and Northern Arizona.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3