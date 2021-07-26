UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Devin Culp Is a Tight End Tying Up Loose Ends

The sophomore now holds his own in a very talented Husky position room.

The University of Washington football team might have the best tight end in the country in Cade Otton.

It might have the finest freshman tight end in the nation in Mark Redman.

The Huskies easily could possess the most skilled junior-college transfer tight end in Quentin Moore.

Then there's Jack Westover, the former walk-on and current scholarship tight end who's visited the end zone with a reception, rushed the ball as a fullback prototype and blocked with the best of them.

Anything else?

Oh yes, don't forget the exquisitely talented Devin Culp.

At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, the Spokane, Washington, product resembles an NFL tight end waiting to happen.

He's filled out yet moves with the grace of someone 20-30 pounds lighter.

Devin Culp hustles to spring practice. Dan Raley

In the UW spring game on May 1, Culp came up with 4 catches for 57 yards for the Gold team. This gave him the top tight-end numbers that day and the second-best stats of any receiver.

His progress hasn't gone unnoticed by the man in charge, Husky coach Jimmy Lake.

"I'm extremely excited about Devin Culp," Lake said. "He's caught the ball extremely well these last few practices. If he can do that consistently. that'll be another weapon for us."

And, because of pandemic provisions, Culp still is just a sophomore.

Going down the roster in numerical order, this is another of our post-spring assessments of all of the Husky talent at hand, gleaned from a month of observations, as a way to keep everyone engaged during the offseason.

Culp wears No. 83, a number that belongs only to him on this team. Overall, it's a Husky digit that has mostly belonged to career-long subs or star players who switched to something else later on, such as Otton who pulled on 83 before changing to the 87 he wears now.

While he's backed up guys such as Hunter Bryant and Otton, and had to fend off newer players such as Redman, Westover and Moore, Culp might have the most upside of all of them as NFL players with his blend of size and mobility. Just watch his high school basketball video here.

Culp, when he puts his full athleticism on display, makes people gulp. And nod approvingly.

Culp's 2021 Outlook: Projected reserve tight end

UW Service Time: Played in 14 games, started 1

Stats: 1 reception for 15 yards

Individual Honors: Not yet

Pro prospects: 2024 NFL third-day draftee

