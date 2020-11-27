Does Zion the Husky Sack-Master Have 2 More in Him for Utah?

The UW outside linebacker has had two sensational games. Will Utah suffer his wrath?

After the Oregon State opener, people wondered what Zion Tupuola-Fetui, whose two-sack starting debut earned him an instant acronym identification — ZTF — could do for an encore?

OK, the University of Washington outside linebacker, supposedly a temporary fill-in for fellow sophomore Laiatu Latu if not a stopgap until freshman Sav'ell Smalls is ready for a bigger role, answered that against Arizona.

Two more sacks.

Does he have another encore in him against Utah?

No one has ever questioned Tupuola-Fetui's talent level. The Pearl City, Hawaii, product— that's right, the closest body of water to his home is Pearl Harbor — played two games as a Husky true freshman, including the 2019 Rose Bowl against Ohio State. He logged another 12 games as a redshirt freshman.

Yet no one quite envisioned him being so disruptive this early. Most guys consider four sacks a season total. He's 2-for-2 in being named Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week.

"For me personally, the guy who was in my ear was Elijah [Molden], and I know he was in the ear of a lot of guys," Tupola-Fetui said of the senior cornerback. "And we were able to just take energy he was vetting and just kind of prove why we were here. That's what we were telling each other. It's like we were built for moments like this."

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, ZTF is built for heavy-duty combat, though his coaches say he would play lighter than that. No matter what the scale says, his stat column keeps growing.

The Islander, who has wildly shocking two-tone hair, said the stadium setting with no fans has been invigorating in a strange manner. It's made players dig deep for motivation, which has been a good thing.

"The experience, it's different because obviously we have some of the greatest fans in the country, but it's also cool at the same time," he said. "Because it sort of feels like a practice. It's not stylin' but just some music playing and us having to hype each other up."

Zion Tupuola-Fetui pulls down Utah's Zack Moss in 2019. Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY sports

Tupuola-Fetui seems to enjoy overhead selection while he navigates ground level. So far won't dare let himself get lonely out there in that cavernous and empty Husky stadium.

He's been making sure to introduce himself to every visiting quarterback who comes along. Multiple times. Making sure they remember him.

Imagine what ZTF might do with a roaring audience?

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.