Draft Bible Take on Jaxson Kirkland: Superb Agility, Good Weight

Over and over, University of Washington football players hear how good they'll be as a team this fall, that they're worthy of a Top 20 finish and a ranking as high as sixth nationally, that a lot of them will be pro footballers.

The Huskies' most talented players, Trent McDuffie, Eddie Ulofoshio, Cade Otton and Jaxson Kirkland, each have been singled out as possible first-round draft picks or first-team All-Americans, or both.

With so many potential rewards well within reach, all that's left for these guys is to make it happen.

No one on this Husky team likely is working any harder at advancing his skill set and preparing for a final glorious collegiate farewell than Kirkland.

The 6-foot-7, 317-pound junior offensive tackle from Vancouver, Washington, passed up the opportunity to be drafted likely in the second-day rounds by the NFL last April. Kirkland wanted to ensure that he was selected as high as possible and that he shared in a final glorious run by the Huskies.

He spent spring break in the sunshine in Arizona — working out with a medicine ball and doing agility drills outdoors. Most college students were lying in the sun and ordering drinks.

Kirkland, newly graduated from the UW with a 3.6 grade-point average in communications, could have rested or coasted some and stared at his diploma as he waits for fall camp to begin on August 6. But, no, he was found in Husky Stadium, running alone.

As his tweet shows, he's received some personal training from an expert.

Pro scouts knew all about him last year. College football media members and draft analysts are just now finding out about Kirkland as this highly motivated elite player.

The NFL Draft Bible, which is part of the Sports Illustrated network, sized up the Husky offensive lineman this way:

"Kirkland aligns as the starting left tackle on the Huskies’ offensive line," Draft Bible said. "Prototypical size for a future NFL blindside protector — put in a lot of work to add good weight to his body and it shows on film. Lateral agility is superb and his overall athleticism is solid — not anything special, but certainly not a detriment. Appreciate how precise his hand usage is; able to counter plenty of pass-rush moves and has developed into quite the technician. Improvements in pass blocking have been paramount to his success; took massive strides in 2020 due to his superb framing and mirroring ability."

During spring practice, Kirkland explained all of his reasons for returning and saluted former teammates Joe Tryon, Levi Onwuzurike, Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor for working hard to get drafted.

Always with this big guy, he's up front about what he's doing. By now, there should be no surprises about his quest. He's not shy about his motivation. He wants to be the best at his position and he's driven to be a first-rounder, if not the first left tackle selected.

"I definitely would love to be there next year," Kirkland said of the NFL draft, "and I'll do whatever it takes to get there."

