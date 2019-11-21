Eason: 'Good Group of Dudes'

People have both marveled at and chastised Jacob Eason during his first and maybe only season as Washington quarterback.

Great arm. Bad interceptions. NFL future. Four losses.

Through it all, Eason has demonstrated an admirable trait that hasn't wavered while ultimate goals proved evasive: He's stuck by his teammates. He's the ultimate team player.

"It's a good group of dudes," he said, readying for his 11th game as the UW quarterback on Saturday night at Colorado. "Our record says otherwise, but we're still working hard."

He likes the way the Huskies have hung together in the face of adversity, practicing hard and buying into the system, even after the tough losses.

"I'm more proud of this team than anything I've done," the junior from Lake Stevens said of his UW stint.

While carefully choosing his words, Eason seemed relaxed and comfortable in his own skin. He spoke about winning out in the final three games, playing in the Apple Cup and experiencing both the Pac-12 and SEC conferences.

Hear more from Eason in this accompanying video.