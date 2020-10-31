Ulofoshio Was Once the Nation's 2,629th Prospect — He's Better Than That

"Fast Eddie" was a character in a movie.

"The Hustler."

Now fast Eddy is starting inside linebacker for the University of Washington.

Still a hustler.

Where Paul Newman traveled the country as the fictitious Fast Eddie Felson, making impossible billiard shots look commonplace and betting on himself,

Edefuan Ulofoshio is doing something similar for the Huskies.

He's gone from an unknown walk-on in 2018 to a first-unit player with a scholarship and seemingly a lot more to gain.

It all started on his first play as a Husky two years ago against the Oregon State Beavers.

On a kickoff, Ulofoshio created a fumble with a jarring hit. Husky Stadium erupted. Fans began asking who was that?

Edefuan.

Ulofoshio.

One play, one tackle, one force fumble.

Wonderful.

Fast Eddy did it again later in the game.

Washington coaches named him special-teams Player of the Game for the Huskies.

Welcome to the show.

Don't Call Me Jeffery

Living in Anchorage, Alaska, Edefuan was known as Jeffery. It was easier for young kids to pronounce than his given name. Once his family moved to Las Vegas and he became a high school freshman, he reverted to his birth name.

His first name means "The sun has risen,” in Nigerian, his family descent.

The irony is Ulofoshio hardly waits for daybreak. As a walk-on and now as a scholarship player, he is in the office of Husky linebackers coach Bob Gregory and studying his position when it's still dark outside, well before Gregory shows up.

“The kid is just hungry to learn more,” Gregory said. “Every morning when I walk down to my meeting room, Eddy’s there. He’s in there preparing for the day, taking notes.”

In Las Vegas, Ulofoshio's last name might as well have been "underappreciated." He was eclipsed on the football field by high school teammates such as Tate Martell and Palaie Gaoteote, who were scholarship recipients.

Oh yeah, Ulofoshio's surname means "Not afraid of war."

Fast Eddy is not afraid of contact, not afraid of anything.

Certainly not afraid to bet on himself.

Uncommon name, uncommon path

Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, churns out Division I football players. It’s one of the most high-profile high school teams in the country. It’s nearly impossible for any player to go unnoticed.

Ulofoshio did.

He joined a Bishop Gorman defense loaded with Power 5 talent that included Palaie Gaoteote (USC), Haskell Garrett (Ohio State), Kyu Kelly (Stanford) and Adam Plant (TCU).

After one game, Gaoteote, considered the nation's No. 1 recruit at inside linebacker, told reporters too much attention was being paid to him. He pointed to Ulofosio, who sat alone at his locker. He called him the most unheralded player he'd ever seen.

On the top team in Nevada Ulofoshio put up gaudy numbers to back up Gaoteote's claim: 100 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries, 3 blocked kicks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions. His fumble recoveries and blocked kicks are school records.

Las Vegas-area football scout Anthony Brenagh said stats only told a part of Ulofoshio's impact.

"I spoke with several teams that Gorman faced and they told me that the real problem for them was not Gaoteote, but trying to keep track of where Jeff was lining up," Brenagh said, using Ulofoshio's former name.

Ulofoshio seemed to know what the play call was before the play arrived from the bench.

The scouts still didn't really know him.

Ulofoshio earned second-team All-Nevada honors with Gaoteote on the first team, as well as another future, though temporary Husky, Brandon Kaho.

Gaoteote and Kaho were 5-star linebackers with offers from Alabama, USC, Washington, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others.

Meanwhile, Ulofoshio ranked as the 2,629th prospect in the country by one recruiting service.

He had two college offers: Northern Arizona and Robert Morris.

The Power 5 offers never came.

Scouts saw what they considered modest speed on a modest frame.

Ulofoshio was encouraged by many to take the safe bet.

Accept one of his two offers.

Instead, he took an Eddie Felson shot.

One that needed to ricochet just right

He put together a list of Pac-12 schools he felt would suit his style of play. He chose Washington. He became a preferred walk-on.

"I just bet on myself," Ulofoshio said.

Fast Eddy.