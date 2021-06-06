Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Jackson Offered Spring Playmaking Glimpse

Redshirt freshman cornerback drew Sidney Jones comparison from his coach.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

A combined 65 passes zipped through the air for both sides in the University of Washington spring football game, and 37 were completions to targeted receivers.

One was intercepted.

With all of those heavily recruited safeties and cornerbacks roaming the field that day, a singular pass ended up in the hands of an opportunistic Husky defender — Elijah Jackson.

On the third series of the springtime matchup, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound freshman cornerback from Carson, California, cut in front of tight end Devin Culp near the right hashmark, reached up high and stole a Patrick O'Brien pass. 

Jackson took off running across the artificial surface and went up the other sideline. He didn't stop until getting pushed out of bounds, a little too aggressively by offensive tackle Matteo Mele the officials determined, and another 13 yards were tacked on to the end of his 22-yard return.

Three plays later, the Purple team put the spring game's first touchdown on the board, on a 7-yard pass from Dylan Morris to tight end Cade Otton, compliments of that heads-up turnover.

Maybe more importantly, Jackson, one of two guys who wears No. 25 with running back Caleb Berry the other, introduced himself to the fan base as a guy coming hard through the ranks. 

Husky coach Jimmy Lake confirmed as much when later quizzed about the young pass defender, name-dropping as he sized up the corner's game.

"I'm very proud of Elijah," the UW coach said. "He's an extremely hard worker and wants to learn the next thing. He reminds me a lot of Sidney Jones, how Sidney Jones was as a freshman. I'm very excited about his speed, his agility, the way he's playing faster now. He still has to play faster."

Going down the roster in numerical order, this is another of our post-spring assessments of all of the Husky talent at hand, gleaned from a month of observations, as a way to keep everyone engaged during the offseason.

For now, Jackson is a backup cornerback, waiting for other secondary luminaries such as Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon and Bookie Radley-Hiles to finish up their collegiate obligations and turn pro.

It shouldn't be long and Lake fully expects this Jackson to slide right into the Husky lineup when it's time and be ready to go.

Over the past half century, the Huskies have had a number of guys with his last name who turned into huge contributors, foremost among them inside linebacker Michael Jackson, running back Ron "Cookie" Jackson, noseguard Charles Jackson and cornerback Vestee Jackson. 

By all accounts, Elijah Jackson has a chance to run with that elite crowd, as well as the current one.

"I really believe he'll end up being one of our next corners after those two starters, with Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, and you'll see him mixing in there in that battle to play corner or to be the third corner when we get into our special packages," Lake said. "He's right on track."

Jackson's 2021 Outlook: Projected backup cornerback

UW Service Time: None

Stats: None

Individual Honors: None

Pro prospects: 2025 NFL second-day draftee

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Roberto Bergersen is a new Eastern assistant coach.
Basketball

Ex-Husky Roberto Bergersen Joins Eastern as Assistant Coach

Hameir Wright will finish up at North Texas.
Basketball

Hameir Wright Finds a New College Basketball Home

Sir Mells, at right, flipped from the UW to Oregon.
Recruiting

One-time UW Defensive Tackle Commit Chooses Husky Rival

Elijah Jackson made strides in spring practice.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Jackson Offered Spring Playmaking Glimpse

Micah Banuelos received a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Kennedy Catholic Tackle Receives UW Scholarship Offer

Levi Onwuzurike has made a good impression in Detroit so far.
Husky Legends

Onwuzurike with Attitude Fits Lions' New Approach

Makell Esteen (24) is a safety candidate.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Huskies Hold Makell Esteen in High Esteem

J.T. Tuimolau has been patiently waiting to take his college visits.
Recruiting

First Up for Tuimoloau is UW Football Recruiting Visit