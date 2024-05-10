Ex-Husky Linebacker Heimuli Resurfaces with Georgia State
Daniel Heimuli is one former Arizona football player who won't be following Jedd Fisch to the University of Washington, with the senior linebacker disclosing on Friday he will transfer to Georgia State, a Sun Belt school in Atlanta.
The 6-foot- 225-pound Heimuli, of course, began his career at the UW. A highly regarded 4-star recruit from Menlo-Atherton High School in the California Bay Area, he stayed in Montlake for four seasons before getting suspended indefinitely by then-Husky coach Kalen DeBoer for his involvement in a late-night disturbance at a University District pub following the 2022 game against Colorado.
Heimuli played for Fisch in Tucson last season. After starting three of the first five games for Arizona, including against the Huskies. Heimuli came off the bench for all but one of the next six outings and he left the team before the season ended, missing the Arizona State rivalry game and the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.
Heimuli never really panned out after picking the UW over Alabama and others. He came in with the biggest reputation of a four-man linebacker class that also consisted of Alphonzo Tuputala, now set to become a three-year Husky starter; Josh Calvert , a sixth-year senior for Utah who spent two seasons in Montlake before playing the last three in Salt Lake City; and Miki Ah You, who gave up football after two seasons with the Huskies.
For the UW, Heilmuli appeared in 15 games, starting two in 2021, with one of them coming against Fisch's Arizona team in Tucson. While known as a hard-hitting player, he had trouble playing in a disciplined manner and often was out of position.
At Georgia State, he'll join a team coming off a 7-6 season, capped by a Famous Idaho Bowl victory over Utah State.
Heimuli becomes the second former Husky to turn up in Georgia, with sixth-year senior cornerback Cam Williams now playing for Georgia Southern, which is 200 miles away in Statesboro. Their teams will meet on Sept. 28 in Atlanta.
