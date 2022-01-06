Ex-Husky Taimani Joins Oregon in Exodus Heading South

Sam "Taki" Taimani sat in front of Seattle media members and spoke eloquently about living up to the high standards of the University of Washington defensive line previously established by Vita Vea, Danny Shelton and Greg Gaines, all now in the NFL.

Seemingly a pleasant and likable kid, Taimani shared how he was motivated by those older guys, of how he wanted to be like them. He likewise noted his need to get stronger moving forward, that he was somewhat of a work in progress.

Three months later, Taimani is nowhere to be found around Montlake.

Having tossed those UW goals aside, he officially confirmed his transfer to Oregon on Thursday with a social-media posting, effectively going over to the dark side in what is the one of the bitterest state rivalries held in the country.

While Husky fans will forever scorn him for this, the 6-foot-2, 330-pound junior defensive tackle from Salt Lake City actually is making the right career choice. It's a chance to redeem himself, to show people he's better than what he's showed in Husky Stadium.

There's no hiding the fact the highly recruited Taimani was a big disappointment in Seattle, someone who couldn't get off a block — someone who didn't register a sack in four seasons while wearing purple and gold.

He likely would have been hard-pressed to retain his starting job as everything starts over in the Kalen DeBoer coaching era, with the new staff looking for someone to become a stopper up front.

In Eugene, Taimani will have every chance to show that maybe it was the Husky coaching, minimal support from his teammates, anything but him, for his lack of production.

This Washington to Oregon thing is becoming habit-forming. Taimani will join Junior Adams, who just in the past week shifted over from Husky wide-receivers coach to become the Ducks' co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach, maybe followed by Husky wide receiver signee Germie Bernard, who is said to have received his UW scholarship release and is school-shopping because Adams left.

Taimani came to Washington out of East High School in Salt Lake City as a touted 4-star recruit after choosing the Huskies over Alabama, Notre Dame, UCLA, Wisconsin and, yes, even Oregon, among others.

He started 14 Husky games over the past two seasons, more than any other defensive tackle. He was given very opportunity to show what he could do.

Yet the Huskies defensive linemen, Taimani included, couldn't stop anyone on the ground this past fall, enabling seven opposing runners to log 100-yard rushing games, topped by Oregon's Travis Dye, who piled up 211 in Husky Stadium. Opposing teams averaged a very generous 193 yards rushing per game.

For the Ducks, Taimani now will have a second chance to restore his football reputation. Maybe build that strength he admitted he lacked. Become fit for the first time. Get a sack against the Huskies. Anybody for that matter.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven