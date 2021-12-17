Except for UW, Pac-12 Power Rankings Show Healthy League

The University of Washington basketball team hasn't played in nearly three weeks because of pandemic reasons.

It hasn't been able to practice, let alone tip off with a Pac-12 compatriot or neighborhood powerhouse in Gonzaga.

Once the Huskies get healthy enough to play again, they need to work on the state of the program, which has been lackluster for parts of three seasons now.

This represents a critical juncture for Mike Hopkins' coaching staff. Either start winning, or move aside for someone else. The UW has lost 39 of its past 52 games, which isn't much of a selling point to fans or recruits or people on upper campus.

That said, the conference hasn't been in better shape in quite a while. Nine of the 12 teams have winning records. The UW and Arizona State aren't far off. Only Oregon State is really struggling.

SI PAC-12 BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. UCLA (8-1, 2-0), 59 points (4 first-place votes)

2. Arizona (9-0, 1-0), 55 (1 first-place vote)

3. USC (10-0, 2-0), 50

4 (Tie). Colorado (8-3, 1-1), 41

4 (Tie). Washington State (7-3, 1-1), 41

6. Utah (7-3, 1-1), 38

7. Arizona State (4-6, 1-1), 26

8. Oregon (6-5, 0-2), 23

9. Stanford (5-3, 1-1), 22

10. Washington (4-5, 1-1), 20

11. Cal (6-5, 1-1), 10

12. Oregon State (1-8, 0-2), 5

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. UCLA; 2. USC; 3. Arizona; 4. Washington State; 5. Utah; 6. Colorado; 7. Arizona State; 8. Oregon; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Oregon State

Comment: Don't look now, but the Sun Devils are on a two-game winning streak entering Tuesday. Ready for the banner to be hung yet? In all seriousness, the Sun Devils' early schedule that provided tough tests for them looks to pay off now that they have their feet settled in conference play. Ending the month of December will be crucial for their ability to get momentum going into the final months of the season.

JEFF FARAUDO, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. USC; 4. Colorado; 5. Washington State; 6. Utah; 7. Arizona State; 8. Washington; 9. Stanford; 10. Oregon; 11. Cal; 12. Oregon State

Comment: Arizona is looking like a legitimate threat to win the Pac-12. But if the Wildcats are the league’s biggest surprise, Oregon continues to be the biggest disappointment. Right now, the Pac-12 is shaping up as a three-bid league to the NCAA tournament, which would be a bigger disappointment still.

DYLAN REUBENKING, DUCKS DIGEST

1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Colorado; 6. Washington State; 7. Stanford; 8. Oregon; 9. Arizona State; 10. Washington; 11. Cal; 12. Oregon State

Comment: Arizona has a great case of being the top team in the Pac-12 in Tommy Lloyd's first year, and a three-game stretch against Tennessee, UCLA, and USC will prove what the Wildcats are really made of. You know who doesn't have a case of being the top team? Oregon in Dana Altman's 12th year. The Ducks already have five losses in their first 10 games after losing just seven in each of the past two seasons total. A buzzer-beating three to lose to Stanford just adds salt to the open wound for the Oregon Ducks, who need a turnaround badly.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. UCLA; 2. Arizona; 3. USC; 4. Colorado; 5. Utah; 6. Washington State; 7. Arizona State; 8. Washington; 9. Stanford; 10. Oregon; 11. Cal; 12. Oregon State

Comment: It won’t take much for Arizona to unseat the Bruins at the top, and that could be coming up depending on what happens in UCLA-UNC on Saturday. The Wildcats are handling business and look as good as they have in years with Tommy Lloyd not even 10 games into his tenure, so the Bruins are going to make a statement this week in order to hold them off a little longer. That late December matchup at Pauley Pavilion between the two heavyweights is going to be a great one.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Arizona; 2. UCLA; 3. Washington State; 4. USC; 5. Colorado; 6. Oregon; 7. Utah; 8. Stanford; 9. Arizona State; 10. Washington; 11. Cal; 12. Oregon State

Comment: The Huskies will go three weeks without playing, missing three games against top 10 teams because of COVID. They might not recover from this intrusion on their season. They were on shaky ground when they were healthy.

